Nature's Bounty® Brings Personalized Nutrition to Retailers Nationwide with New Curated Combinations Line

Nature's Bounty® Curated Combinations consists of four products that take the guessing game out of vitamin shopping and target health areas at top of many minds. Each pack contains 3-4 pills and costs less than $1 per day for a 30-day supply. This line includes:

Daily Essentials: Life can get busy, so reach for this product to help prepare your body for whatever comes its way each day. It uses High Dose Vitamin C to provide immune support, Advanced Multivitamin for overall wellness and L-Theanine for stress support.*

Set the Foundation: Through CoQ-10 and essential minerals with Vitamin D & Ginkgo Biloba, this curated assortment provides a foundation of nourishment for the heart, mind and bones.*

Master the Day: This blend, which includes Super B Complex, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract and High Dose Vitamin C, is designed to help you stay on top of your game with daily nutrients to support cellular energy, mental alertness and immune health.*

A Good Night: This drug-free combination helps promote a feeling of relaxation and encourages a better night's rest with Melatonin, L-Theanine and Magnesium.*ꜛ†

"With 77 percent of consumers wanting to do more to stay healthy in the future2, our Curated Combinations line will help give them the confidence, support and education they need when searching for vitamins and supplements catered to their personal wellness goals," said Nimit Bansal, Senior Director, Innovation, The Bountiful Company. "We want nothing more than to help people live the healthiest versions of themselves and we're excited to offer accessible mass personalization from a brand that people have come to trust and rely on."

The new Nature's Bounty® Curated Combinations line is currently available on Amazon.com and coming to a shelf near you at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid this summer. For more information, visit naturesbounty.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

† For occasional sleeplessness

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Pure Protein®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx®, Ester-C® and Dr.Organic®. For more information, visit Bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

