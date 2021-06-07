Nature's Harvest® Introduces New Healthy Habits® Bread Line

Nature's Harvest is helping to make healthy a forever habit by providing healthy bread options that won't compromise on quality or taste. The keto-friendly Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain is joined by fan favorite Healthy Habits Light Multigrain, which is debuting with packaging that has been given an updated and refreshed look that reflects the new Healthy Habits subline.

"At Nature's Harvest, taste and wholesome ingredients are the most important qualities in our products. We heard consumers' desires for a calorie conscious bread option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, so we set out to accomplish just that," said Mary Pensiero, Brand Manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We're so excited for Californians to try this new line, especially our new keto-friendly Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain, which just like our other breads, is delicious and nutritious!"

The Healthy Habits line is available at grocery stores and major food retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Nature's Harvest bakes every loaf and every bun with whole grains and great-tasting superior ingredients to deliver families the wholesome goodness they can feel great about serving loved ones – like oatmeal, 100% whole wheat, honey, grains and seeds. For more information and a full list of Healthy Habits products, please visit www.BimboBakeriesUSA.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA