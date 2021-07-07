Nature's Medicines Celebrates 8th Anniversary Hosting Free NORML Expungement Clinics.

PHOENIX, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The passage of Prop 207 in Arizona last November not only legalized marijuana for adults 21 and over. It also allows eligible people convicted of cannabis violations to erase their criminal records starting July 12, 2021.

Nature's Medicines in partnership with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) Arizona chapter, will host four free legal clinics at their 2439 W. McDowell Road location on July 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 10am to 4pm. Volunteer attorneys will be on site to advise community members who wish to get their cannabis records expunged free of charge. Appointments can be made online at http://ow.ly/HmDK50Fn6Hu.

"By hosting these NORML clinics as we prepare to celebrate our 8th Anniversary on July 22, we feel especially fortunate for this chance to give back to our community in such a meaningful way," said Jigar Patel, CEO of Nature's Medicines. "Our hope is that these expungement events will help eligible people with cannabis convictions take advantage of the new options available to clear their records."

The clinics will be open to the public allowing individuals to consult one-on-one with licensed Arizona attorneys. Those attending will learn how to properly petition for expungement and at the second two clinics will be able to file their expungement petitions while on site.

"Individuals facing even minor marijuana charges in the past suffered in so many areas of life from employment to housing and education," said Mike Robinette, State Director of Arizona NORML. As July 12 approaches, we look forward to expanding our expungement-related services, as well as continuing our community outreach to ensure that all Arizonans are aware of the opportunity to scrub injustices from their criminal record."

