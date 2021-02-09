Nature's Path Empowers 21 Community Gardens for 2021 Through Gardens For Good Program

"We believe fresh, nutritious food should be accessible to all, and we are deeply troubled that the reality of our food system does not reflect this," said Jyoti Stephens, VP Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "Due to the pandemic, access to healthy, fresh food has become even more challenging. That's why we decided to expand our grants to reach seven times the number of gardens we have supported in previous years. We believe community gardens feed more than just bellies, but also people's hearts and souls."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, in the U.S. alone, over 23 million people live in areas with reduced access to affordable, fresh food, half of which are considered low-income. Gardens for Good was created in 2010 to support the amazing impact local community gardens have in all neighborhoods, but especially ones with limited access to fresh foods. Every year since its inception, Gardens For Good has provided three grants to nonprofit organic community gardens. This marks the first year Nature's Path has expanded their contributions to 21 gardens.

Since the program's inception, Nature's Path has donated over $400,000 and supported 27 community garden projects. The beneficiaries of their support primarily include areas where affordable, nutritious foods are not widely available. Previous winners include The YAM Project in Sudbury, Ontario; Growing Roots in Pomona, California; Garden Joy in Ripon, California, among many others.

Applications for the program can be submitted through www.naturespath.com/gardensforgood and promoted for votes through April 7th. Winners will be selected on National Gardening Day (April 14th).

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

