Nature's Path Packs a Nutritious Punch With New Superfood Line

Nature's Path newest Superfood additions have higher concentrations of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and serve as viable options for consumers seeking ways to boost their nutrition and potentially support wellness goals like reduced stress, increased energy, improved immunity and better sleep patterns.

"The launch of our Superfood line hits during a time when consumers are putting their wellness first, focusing on what they can do to include functional ingredients in their diet, while still enjoying a delicious treat," said Nature's Path General Manager, Arjan Stephens. "Our Superfood line melds some of our heartiest ingredients with a balanced taste in convenient, on-the-go options for endless breakfast and snack possibilities."

The Golden Turmeric Superfood Granola is a delicious, cookie-like, melt-in-your-mouth granola with clusters made from gluten free oats and creamy cashews. It's also comprised of the superfoods Turmeric (an effective anti-inflammatory ingredient), avocado oil (rich in oleic acid, known to reduce cholesterol and improve heart health), coconut sugar, (which is lower on the glycemic index than conventional sugars), and coconut oil (which supplies omega fatty acids, essential for brain function).

The Smoothie Bowl Superfood Granola offers a similar delectable texture and makes having a healthy smoothie super-easy, without having to blend the ingredients yourself. This fresh and delicious granola boasts a superfood blend of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, all rich in vitamins, phytochemicals and antioxidants. It also contains a mixture of super greens including spirulina, barley grass, wheatgrass, broccoli, chlorella, kale and spinach, ingredients known to keep stamina high and immunity strong.

Created for the consumer on-the-go, both Nature's Path Superfood Oatmeals come in new, ready-to-eat oatmeal cups. The Cacao Superfood Oatmeal cup contains super-ingredients Cacao (the highest source of magnesium found in nature, and containing more antioxidants per gram than blueberries, goji berries or pomegranates) chia, coconut, and MCT oil (beneficial to the liver and in breaking down fat stores) as well as Nature's Path signature whole grain steel cut and rolled oats.

The Golden Turmeric Superfood Oatmeal cup boasts a similar, nutrient dense superfood blend as the Golden Turmeric Superfood Granola, with added Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086 probiotics, whole grain steel cut and rolled oats, plus cashews and Vitamin E.

All of the Superfood products are free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and like all Nature's Path products, are made with only organic, non-GMO ingredients, perfect for health-conscious, mindful eaters. For more information, NaturesPath.com or follow on them on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

310-395-5050

SOURCE Nature’s Path

Related Links

http://NaturesPath.com

