NATURE'S REMEDY, First Marijuana Retailer in Tyngsborough, Opening Friday with Curbside Pickup

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TYNGSBORO- Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. will open a marijuana dispensary—its second, and the first for the town of Tyngsborough – Friday, June 26th.

Nature's Remedy, a cannabis company with dispensaries and a cultivation in Massachusetts, is opening a recreational dispensary at 420 Middlesex Road in Tyngsborough. Starting Friday, June 26th, curbside pickup service will be available for customers who placed their order online via the company's website.

The dispensary is taking precautions to open safely amid the pandemic while ensuring an efficient and enjoyable experience for guests. When placing their order online, customers can select a time slot to indicate exactly when they'd like to pick up their product. Those paying with a debit card will not be required to enter the dispensary upon arrival; a dispensary agent will bring orders right to their vehicles.

The dispensary, located across the street from Tyngsborough's Bahama Breeze restaurant, is Nature's Remedy's second retail store. The company opened its first recreational dispensary located at 266 N Main Street in Millbury in late 2019. Their third and final dispensary location is planned to open in Worcester this Winter. Nature's Remedy produces its own line of flower, concentrates, and edibles at its state-of-the-art cultivation and product manufacturing facility in Lakeville, MA.

The menu on opening day will include a full range of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and more. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 6pm. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase; customers must be 21+ with a valid form of ID.

Nature's Remedy accepts cash, debit, and CanPay as methods of payment.

Please visit www.NaturesRemedyMA.com for more information.

