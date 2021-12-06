Nature's Sunshine Co-Founder Gene Hughes Passes Away

Gene's personal experience with the healing power of nature was the catalyst for the company's founding and his pioneering spirit was integral to the growth of Nature's Sunshine. For nearly 49 years, he helped revolutionize the herbal and natural wellness industry and gave rise to the modern supplement industry.

With his wife, Kristine, and family, Gene began encapsulating herbs and traveling the western United States to sell them to health food stores. They quickly found a market for their products among a growing number of complementary and alternative healthcare practitioners across the country, and the company blossomed, spreading to over 40 countries around the world.

Gene's passion for quality, integrity and service, together with a boundless energy and desire to share nature's power with the world, propelled the company from a small, family-owned business to a multi-million-dollar global enterprise.

Having served as the first president of the company, Gene remained active with Nature's Sunshine throughout his life. Known for his welcoming smile and heartfelt laughter, he formed lasting friendships with many employees and leaders in the field. Gene viewed the business as an extension of his family, and he created a culture of caring for employees, Distributors and customers that endeared him to those with whom he worked.

"Gene dedicated his life to helping others discover greater wellbeing and opportunity through Nature's Sunshine," said Moorehead. "We will continue to honor his life and memory through our efforts to share nature's healing power with the world."

Gene joins his wife and fellow Nature's Sunshine co-founder, Kristine, who passed away in February 2020. He is survived by fellow Nature's Sunshine co-founder, Pauline Hughes, as well as his seven children, Craig Hughes, Chris Hughes, Heidi Hughes Hastings, Sherston Hughes Faux, Julie Hughes King, Jeni Hughes McCoard and Kristi Hughes Dowding, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For those wishing to honor his memory, Gene's family has asked for donations to the Impact Foundation in his behalf in lieu of gifts or flowers.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Contact:

Tracee Comstock

Vice President of Human Resources

(801) 341-7916

SOURCE Nature's Sunshine Products