Nature's Way Sambucus® Announces New Line Of Products

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Way®, an industry-leading dietary supplement provider, announced today the launch of its new line of Nature's Way Sambucus products including Sleep + Immune Gummies, a unique nighttime supplement for adults, and HoneyBerry Cough Syrups which come in varieties for both kids and adults.

Nature's Way Sambucus products are rooted in the ideal that immune support can come from the best quality ingredients nature has to offer. Because of this, Natures Way uses elderberries from select elderberry cultivars across Europe that are known for their quality, including the Haschberg cultivar. For centuries, elderberry has been used across Europe as a traditional immune support remedy.*

"While many other elderberry manufacturers use juice powders or concentrates, our elderberry extract is standardized to BioActives® (flavonoids) from 3,200 mg of premium cultivar elderberries," said Nature's Way Brand Manager Peter Olson.

The new Nature's Way Sambucus Sleep + Immune Gummies enable the body to get the rest it needs to perform its very best.* It combines several important ingredients including melatonin, Vitamin C & Zinc, and Suntheanine® L-Theanine. Respectively, these ingredients help with occasional sleeplessness, support healthy immune function, and support alpha brain wave activity.* Combined with the standardized elderberry extract that consumers have come to love, the product uniquely fulfills two related consumer needs: sleep and immune health.*

The new Nature's Way Sambucus HoneyBerry is the perfect cough syrup for when you need it. It features English Ivy Leaf Extract, an ingredient that soothes coughs associated with hoarseness, dry throat and irritants.* It includes organic elderberry extract, organic honey and organic apple cider vinegar; Vitamin C and Zinc to support immune health.* The Cough Syrup is available in both kids and adult varieties, each having a day and nighttime formula.

Nature's Way Sambucus HoneyBerry Cough Syrup and Sleep + Immune Gummies are available at many of your favorite retail outlets, natural grocers and online retailers.

For more information about Nature's Way Sambucus Sleep + Immune Gummies, Nature's Way Sambucus HoneyBerry Cough Syrup or other Nature's Way supplements, please visit NaturesWay.com/Brands/Sambucus or check out @NaturesWayBrands on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Nature's Way

For over 50 years, Nature's Way has been driven by one mission: to help people live healthy lives. Wellness is an ever-changing journey, and our vast product portfolio, encompassing everything from multivitamins to probiotics to oils and herbs, makes Nature's Way a trusted partner to address any health and wellness need.

We believe that healthy starts inside each of us, which is where the power behind Nature's Way begins. Our people are driven by their care for others, including our customers. Quality is our passion. We partner with farmers, gatherers, and suppliers across generations to ensure the best ingredients possible. And our products undergo rigorous testing – including via respected third parties like TRU-ID – to ensure a quality product, every time. That is why with Nature's Way, you know you can always "trust the leaf."

