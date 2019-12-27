Naturipe Farms Wishes You a Happy Blue Year!

SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturipe Farms, the world's largest grower and fresh packer of blueberries, is excited to wish you a "Happy Blue Year" as they celebrate 2020 being the Year of the Blueberry.

"We've celebrated blueberry's color and flavor since we began growing blueberries over 85 years ago, so you can imagine our excitement when we saw that the blueberry was finally getting the attention it deserves," said CarrieAnn Arias, Vice President of Marketing. "We're excited to amplify the blueberry's classic blue palate and taste that we've always known and loved."

Naturipe's Blue Year will kick off with a New Year's countdown today, December 27, leading up to a big announcement to come in early January. The countdown will take place on Naturipe's Instagram account, and consumers can expect to learn more about what Naturipe and its growers love about blueberries.

The Year of the Blueberry is supported by two recent announcements: Pantone's "Classic Blue" as 2020's Color of the Year and Firmenich's "Classic Blueberry" as 2020's flavor of the year.

"We couldn't agree more with Firmenich's description of the blueberry as 'timeless and enduring,' and consumers certainly feel the same way. Blueberries have so much versatility, nutritional benefits, and burst of flavor," said Arias. "We've seen an increase in blueberry consumption in recent years and with growers across the world, we produce quality blueberries for consumers year-round to support this increase in demand."

Consumers are encouraged to follow Naturipe on Instagram for the special countdown and to be the first to hear our blueberry news, along with berry and avocado facts and recipes all year long. Follow Naturipe on Instagram @Naturipe.

About Naturipe Farms:

Naturipe Farms is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of healthy, best tasting, premium berries and avocados. An industry leader for over 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fresh, frozen and value-added products. By the diverse grower base sharing resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better farmers and in turn strengthen the local farm community. There focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of "locally grown" and "Globally Local™" conventional and organic fruit.

SOURCE Naturipe Farms