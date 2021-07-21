Naturipe Launches New Fresh Berry Parfaits featuring Chobani

"At Naturipe, we pride ourselves on our 100-year history of bringing all your favorite fresh, great-tasting berries, and we wanted a partner that held our same high standards for freshness and quality," said Steven Ware, Vice President and General Manager of Naturipe's Value Added Company. "Not only is Chobani an industry leader – their values which focus on nutritional, social, and environmental wellness align perfectly with Naturipe's core principles. "

Naturipe and Chobani designed these satisfying parfaits with grab-and-go snacking in mind, perfect for families on the go this summer or people returning to the office. The specially designed packaging serves as the ideal container to mix each component without compromising the freshness of the berries and the crunch of the granola. The Berry Parfaits make snacking simple. These will thrive in your cooler on the way to the beach, hiking trips, and your back-to-school (or back-to-the-office) lunch box.

Health-conscious foodies looking for ways to incorporate healthy snacking into their busy summer season need to look no further. Each 6-ounce Berry Parfait contains fresh Naturipe blueberries, Chobani® Greek Yogurt, and granola and serves as the perfect snack-sized option for those craving a sweet and wholesome treat. Berry Parfaits are available in two delicious flavors: Doubleberry Crunch™ featuring fresh Naturipe blueberries, Chobani's non-fat strawberry Greek yogurt, and granola or Vanilla Crunch™ containing fresh Naturipe blueberries, Chobani's non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt, and granola. Each Berry Parfait provides 10 grams of protein and is under 170 calories.

"This Berry Parfait is just one of the new products Naturipe has coming down the pipeline. We are eager to bring this innovative product to the market. Making sure our customers have the best snacking experience possible is a top priority. Additionally, we are proud to keep working towards reducing our plastic waste and become more sustainable throughout our supply chains. Keep your eyes out for more exciting snacking news from us," says CarrieAnn Arias, Naturipe Vice President of Marketing.

Berry Parfaits are available now in select retailers. For a full list of Naturipe Snacks™ retailers, please visit Naturipe's website and be sure to follow @Naturipe on social media to take part in giveaways throughout the summer. Don't forget to tag us on Twitter and Instagram with your Berry Parfaits for a chance to be featured on our channels. Happy snacking!

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years producing healthy and deliciously fresh, frozen, and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor, and knowledge, we are better farmers and, in turn, strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally Local™ conventional and organic fruit.

About Chobani:

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and wellness-focused company and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, non-dairy oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand and, like all our products, it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

