Natus Medical Incorporated to Acquire Micromed Holding SAS

Exciting combination of product solutions will create a leading neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring portfolio supported by an organization of knowledgeable and passionate experts.

MIDDLETON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natus Medical Incorporated (the "Company" or "Natus"), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the screening, diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Micromed Holding SAS ("Micromed Group" or "Micromed"), a global provider of neurophysiology solutions. The transaction is expected to close in early 2023, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

The acquisition of Micromed will be the first transaction by Natus since being acquired by the ArchiMed Group ("ARCHIMED") in July of this year. "We are pleased to make this first growth-oriented investment as an ARCHIMED portfolio company," said Thomas J. Sullivan, Natus Chief Executive Officer. "The breadth and depth of clinical expertise in Natus and Micromed will enable us to bring exciting innovation to our neuroscience customers and their patients around the globe,"

Together, Natus and Micromed will provide customers with a best-in-class portfolio of neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring solutions. A Natus legacy of over 85 years of neurodiagnostic leadership including brands such as NeuroWorks®/SleepWorks™, Natus Quantum®, Grass ®, Nicolet®, Xltek®, Embla®, Dantec™ TECA® and others will combine with the complete line of Micromed solutions including BRAIN QUICK®/MYOQUICK®, NEUROWERK®, SleepRT® and MOBERG. The products will also enable a strong platform for new product development in electroencephalography (EEG), polysomnography (PSG), electromyography (EMG), and intensive care unit (ICU) monitoring through the integration of the best aspects of both product portfolios, including backward compatibility.

"Joining the forces of the Natus and Micromed teams with their collective knowledge and passion for neurodiagnostics and neurocritical care, will result in both a more comprehensive product offering and an unrivaled global service and support structure for the benefit of our customers," said Austin Noll, Natus President and leader of Natus Neuro. Mr. Noll added "the management of our new Natus Neuro Team will work closely with Micromed management to build upon the Micromed momentum in the European Epilepsy market and the emerging presence of Moberg in the ICU."

About Natus - www.natus.com -Natus delivers innovative and trusted solutions to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and eight sensory nervous systems to advance the standard of care and improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The Company offers hardware, advanced software and algorithms, and consumables that provide stimulus, acquire and monitor physiological signals, and capture the body's response. With sales in over 100 countries, Natus is a leader in neurodiagnostics, pediatric retinal imaging, and infant hearing screening, as well as a leading company in hearing assessment, hearing instrument fitting, balance, and intracranial pressure monitoring. The Natus product portfolio represents a heritage of innovation and leadership. Natus brands have been setting the standard for patient care for over 85 years. Our products are trusted by medical professionals in university medical centers, hospitals, private practices, clinics and research laboratories around the world. Natus supports our customers' evolving needs with clinical expertise, continuing education, and outstanding technical service.

About Micromed – Founded in 1982, Micromed is a medical device company delivering solutions in Neurophysiology to over 78 countries worldwide. Partnering with hospitals, sleep labs and research centers on a global scale, Micromed manufactures and markets high quality, cost effective and clinically relevant neurodiagnostic hardware and software to neurologists, clinicians and researchers for use on adult and pediatric patients. The Micromed product portfolio ranges from Routine, Ambulatory and Video EEG to electrocorticography (ECoG), stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) , PSG, evoked potentials (EP), EMG and ICU multimodal monitoring solutions for clinical and research.

About ARCHIMED - www.archimed.group - With offices in the US and Europe, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to North American and European healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Biopharmaceutical Products & Services, Life Science Tools, Medical Devices & Technologies, In Vitro Diagnostics, Healthcare IT and Consumer Health. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. Over the last twenty years, ARCHIMED's leadership team has directly managed and invested in over eighty small- to large-size healthcare companies globally, representing over €50 billion of combined value. ARCHIMED manages €6 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation.

