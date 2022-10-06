NatWest, Loop Capital, and TD Securities Join DirectBooks

DirectBooks Continues to Strengthen Global Syndicate Community

and Adds its First Diversity Underwriting Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks announced today that NatWest, Loop Capital and TD Securities have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the total number of underwriters on DirectBooks to 25.

The addition of Loop Capital represents the first diversity firm to join as an underwriter. Earlier in September, DirectBooks celebrated another milestone by surpassing 250 institutional investors in our user community.

"DirectBooks is excited to welcome NatWest, Loop Capital and TD Securities, as we continue on our path to establishing a broad and diverse global community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner.

"As a relationship bank for a digital world, we at NatWest are constantly striving for innovation and progression in a way that benefits our issuing and investor customers," said David Jones, Head of US Investment Grade Syndicate at NatWest. "We are delighted to collaborate with DirectBooks on a platform that will undoubtedly bring a more streamlined approach for all parties involved in the global new issue market."

"Building a firm that puts the client first was the reason for starting Loop Capital, and our purpose then remains our purpose now," said Jim Reynolds, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Loop Capital. "Joining the DirectBooks platform will allow us to better serve our clients, particularly as Loop Capital is rapidly increasing our deal participations as a lead-manager. We are excited to leverage the DirectBooks platform to launch a new channel of communication with our investing clients, allowing us to work more efficiently and productively with our issuing clients."

"As a global investment bank with a focus on innovation, TD Securities offers a wide range of capital markets products including industry-leading underwriting and new issue distribution," said Alexander Anderson, Managing Director and Head of US Syndicate at TD Securities. "We are excited to extend our client reach and focus on evolving our workflow by joining DirectBooks to communicate with our institutional investor base."

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. We are simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit us: www.DirectBooks.com

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

About Loop Capital Markets

Loop Capital is a full-service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm that provides creative capital solutions for corporate, governmental and institutional entities across the globe. Loop Capital's reputation for integrity and service – coupled with the firm's track record of success – has allowed the firm to serve an expanding number of clients from coast-to-coast and globally. The firm continues to grow because clients continue to ask them to do more for them. The firm's uncompromising commitment to excellence means that clients get superior, focused service across the entire platform.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Rodriguez

[email protected]

(848) 888-7704

SOURCE DirectBooks