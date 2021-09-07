NAU Country Launches Grain Cart Reporting with Agrimatics™

RAMSEY, Minn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAU Country Insurance Company, one of the largest crop insurance providers in the U.S., and Agrimatics, a leading agricultural software technology company, announced a partnership to help their customers – the American Farmer – more efficiently report production for their crop insurance policies.

This partnership certifies the digital file output from Agrimatics' Libra Cart is compatible with NAU Country's EASYwriter Pro® processing and adjusting suite of software. This certification means that farmers now can transfer their on-farm storage production information easily from field to truck to their crop insurance agent or adjuster. In turn, that data will be imported into NAU Country's system where the agents and adjusters will associate it to the corresponding unit and location. As always, farmers have complete control on what information (if any) will be shared with NAU Country's system.

"Joining forces with NAU Country is a win/win situation for our farmers," said Co-Founder and CEO of Agrimatics Ian Meier. "This integration of crop insurance and Libra Cart provides immediate and more efficient claim and production reporting."

Agrimatics' Libra Cart is a tablet and smartphone-based grain cart weighing and data management system. The Libra Cart hardware device mounts directly onto a grain cart and wirelessly communicates with the Libra Cart app running on a compatible mobile device in the tractor cab. Libra Cart's patented technology simplifies and streamlines harvest data management, providing load tracking from field to truck to destination.

NAU Country is America's original Multi-Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI) company and one of the largest federal crop insurance providers in the United States, specializing in MPCI, Crop-Hail, and Named Peril insurance products. The company is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks worldwide.

"We're about keeping crop insurance simple," said NAU Country Chief Marketing and Technology Officer, Michael Deal. "NAU Country thrives on creating agricultural risk management tools through the use of technology and customer service," added Deal. "The integration with Agrimatics empowers our insureds to utilize technology to efficiently report production data while in the office, in the field, or on the go. Creating happier customers and agents."

For more information about NAU Country and production data digital imports, please visit the Company's website at www.naucountry.com/tools.

For more information about the Libra Grain Cart mobile application offered through Agrimatics contact a local dealer, or visit agrimatics.com.

About Agrimatics™

Agrimatics is Bitstrata Systems' agriculture brand, which focuses on creating smarter, simpler equipment monitoring, control, and data management solutions for farmers and their farms.

Located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Bitstrata rests in the agricultural heartland of Western Canada. The Bitstrata team has decades of collective experience creating and delivering products for the tough environments of the agricultural, telecommunications and weighing industries worldwide.

About NAU Country

NAU Country Insurance Company, a QBE Insurance Company, is a leading multi-peril crop insurance company passionate about serving the American farmer and supporting their agents in the continental U.S. Headquartered in Ramsey, MN with branch offices in 10 locations, NAU Country has grown over the years by providing outstanding customer service and leading-edge technology. NAU Country is currently licensed in 48 states and employs over 800 field and office staff across the country. As a division of QBE Insurance Group Ltd., a leading global insurer, NAU Country has the financial strength for today's insurance environment. For more information, visit www.naucountry.com .

