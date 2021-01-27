Naughty Chile Taqueria Opens at TA Travel Center in Huntington, Oregon

"We knew that a superior foodservice program was going to be vital to our customer base and Naughty Chile Taqueria's menu fit perfectly," said Deep Singh, owner of the franchised TA location. "Naughty Chile's high-quality Mexican food covers all dayparts, so already we have 'regulars' – the customers who come back often."

The TA foodservice staff serves made-to-order burritos, tacos, quesadillas and nachos at the Naughty Chile Taqueria. Using its components for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, the menu capitalizes on consumers' increasing demand for fresh, delicious Mexican foods. Foil-wrapped burritos also are served from the hot merchandising unit for quick pick-up by travelers on the go.

The new location fills a 10-year void in Oregon along I-84 between Bend and Ontario.

"It was heartwarming to see such support for the new store on opening day," said Jane Hartgrove, la presidenta of Naughty Chile Taqueria. "The enthusiasm of both travelers and locals was overwhelming. It seems they have been starving for good, authentic Mexican food."

Along with Naughty Chile's great tasting menu, Singh was drawn to its exceptional service. "From the ground up, Naughty Chile was there every step of the way, and I feel that they are committed to flexible platforms which make our store a success."

The TA Travel Center location is the newest Naughty Chile Taqueria in the region. Its licensed concepts also are at convenience stores nearby in the Idaho towns Nampa, Caldwell, Grandview, Cascade and Kuna.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Naughty Chile Taqueria is a licensed Mexican food concept scalable to any size convenience retail location. With a low labor model and easy-to-execute operations, Naughty Chile's flexible platform has a three daypart menu featuring authentic street tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and nachos prepared with bolder recipes using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Consumers can find Naughty Chile Taquerias throughout the U.S. including Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Kansas, Oklahoma, Washington, North Carolina, Texas and Florida. For more information please visit www.naughtychile.com.

