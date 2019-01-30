Nav Awards $10K Grant to In-Home Medical Detox Business Owner

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nav, a free site and app for small business owners to access their business credit scores and get matched to financing options, announced Anne Boulter, the owner and founder of Private Detox of Utah, as the grand prize winner of the company's third Small Business Grant.

Private Detox of Utah, the only provider of in-home drug and alcohol detox in the state of Utah, helps individuals safely detox in the comfort and privacy of their own home. The company, which was started in July 2018, has a goal of helping more than 100 Utahns detox within the first year of business.

"This isn't just a business for me," said Boulter. "It's personal. As an addict in long-term recovery, I know firsthand the devastation brought on by the disease of addiction and the joy that comes from recovery. I want my business to be a beacon of hope to those suffering, allowing them to make the first step in their recovery journey easier."

In Utah, opioid addiction is a massive problem. According to the Utah Department of Health, 360 people died of an opioid-related overdose death in Utah during 2017.

To be considered for the Nav Small Business Grant, business owners are asked to share a challenge their business is facing. When Boulter applied for the Grant in 2018, she shared that she struggled from a lack of capital.

"I've worked in the medical field for more than 20 years," shared Boulter. "I have the knowledge, training and personal experience of what it takes to detox, but running a business is a completely new adventure for me. I know my services are really needed in our community, but without capital, I can't invest in the right communication tools to spread the word about our services."

Boulter's struggle with financing and lack of access to capital is a recurring pain point for Nav's grant applicants. In both the first and second rounds of Nav's Small Business Grant, winners shared similar challenges with their businesses.

"Small business owners face so many challenges and barriers when it comes to financing," said Levi King, Nav's CEO and Co-Founder. "Anne's business concept is striving to change the lives of thousands of people and access to capital shouldn't be something that holds her back. We're excited to see how Anne puts this Grant money into action and takes her business to the next level."

With the Grant, Boulter plans to increase the advertising of her company and its personalized, private services, as well as invest in an electronic medical records system.

"This Grant isn't going to just help my business, but also the lives of so many struggling with addiction in the state," shared Boulter after learning she'd won the Grant. "I am now able to promote my services and reach those who previously didn't know private detoxing was an option for them. Thank you to the wonderful team at Nav — this wouldn't be happening without your generosity and commitment to small business owners like myself."

More information about Private Detox of Utah and Boulter's vision for the future of her business is available in Nav's latest blog post.

Two other small businesses were also awarded grants. Body Water LLC, a veteran-owned water company based in South Carolina, received $2,000, and Island Vibes Grill, a catering business and mobile food truck in Florida, was given $1,000.

Since launching the Grant in Spring 2018, Nav has awarded more than $36,000 to businesses across the country.

The next round of Nav's Small Business Grant is now open for applications. More information about the Grant, which runs until March 31, 2019, is available here: https://www.nav.com/business-grant-contest/.

About Nav

More than 400,000 small business owners use Nav to get more funding, lower their costs and save time so they can create the business of their dreams. It gives free access to business credit scores, cash-flow analysis, and tools to help build business credit. Nav's online marketplace offers more than 100 financing products, including loans and credit cards, and uses a lender-neutral algorithm to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs before they apply. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. For more information visit: nav.com.

