Nav CEO & Co-Founder Levi King Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in Utah Region

"I started my first business over two decades ago, and it was a labor of love from day one. Through setbacks and advances—even if there are often more of the former than the latter—I'm proud to call myself an entrepreneur," said King. "It's an honor to be nominated as a finalist for this distinguished award."

King launched Nav in 2012 with business partner Caton Hanson, Nav's Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer. Nav, a platform that bridges the gap between small businesses and financial institutions, features a robust business financing marketplace that leverages a proprietary, in-house technology to make understanding options easier than ever before, matching business owners with customized credit card and alternative financing recommendations based on cash-flow insights and business and personal credit data.

In recent months, King has led Nav to several milestones, including:

Raising $44.8 million in Series C equity capital.

in Series C equity capital. An integrated, multi-year partnership with Clover to deliver U.S.-based Clover users access to their free business credit scores, as well as custom-tailored business financing and credit card options.

A collaboration with Equifax, making Nav the first and only provider of free small business credit data from all three major business credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian and Dun & Bradstreet.

To date, more than 1 million small business owners have access to their credit data and insights powered by Nav.

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. King was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special black tie gala event in June at The Grand America Hotel.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition.

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

CONTACT:

Amanda Triest

PR Manager

801-425-0827

atriest@nav.com

SOURCE Nav

Related Links

http://www.nav.com

