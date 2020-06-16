Nav Expands Executive Team by Appointing New Leaders of Legal, Finance, Engineering and Product

Rebecca Sandberger, Vice President of Legal & Compliance

Sandberger is an experienced general counsel with an extensive track record of executive leadership and managing the legal function for companies at all stages of development and growth. In her new role at Nav, she is responsible for optimizing Nav's objectives through complex business transactions and ventures, as well as minimizing legal risk. Prior to Nav, Sandberger worked at Goldman Sachs, Compliance Solutions GmbH, Nature's Sunshine Products, Reckitt Benckiser and The University of Utah.

Andrew Anderson, Head of Finance

Anderson, who is also a certified public accountant, is an experienced finance executive with more than 15 years of professional experience in both public accounting as well as in companies ranging from startups to large, multi-national corporations across various industries. At Nav, Anderson will focus on developing and overseeing the execution of an innovative and unique financial strategy for the company.

Maris Berzins, Vice President of Engineering

Berzins is an experienced product and engineering leader who brings a passion for shipping software and more than 20 years of experience managing engineering organizations. At Nav, Berzins will lead all aspects of engineering, including customer-facing web and mobile, backend services, quality, data science, dev ops and IT. Prior to Nav, Berzins served as the Vice President of the Unified Commerce Platform, in the Starbucks organization, where he led the development of their next generation web services that enabled customers' digital experiences. Berzins has also held leadership roles in several startup ventures in the e-commerce and mobile development spaces and spent 10 years at Microsoft in engineering and leadership roles.

Erik Johnson, Vice President of Product

Johnson has spent 20 years in product roles at leading companies in finance, media and commerce. In this new role Johnson will lead the company's product team in expanding its offerings to increase customer acquisitions and engagements across various segments of the business. Prior to joining Nav, Erik founded and held various roles at several innovative startups and led product development at Wells Fargo and CBS.com.

"To date, Nav has helped more than 1.4 million business owners get access to financing and better manage their credit profile. The health of small businesses in America is more relevant than ever. We expect to be a gateway for millions more to seamlessly get the capital they need to fuel their business. I'm excited to add these experienced leaders to our team driving innovation and the growth of our digital platform," shared Greg Ott. Nav CEO. "Our new executives are not only experts in their field, but they are passionate, small business supporters that have a personal connection with our core customers. We are excited to have Rebecca, Andrew, Maris and Erik join the Nav family, and we look forward to leveraging their knowledge and experiences to help us rapidly grow the company moving forward."

About Nav

Nav gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing & SBA funds. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products , and gives business owners free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices near Silicon Valley, Philadelphia and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit Nav.com .

