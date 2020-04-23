Nav Launches QuickConnect Tool to Instantly Match Business Owners to PPP Lenders & Agents

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav , a free service that provides business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing, launched a digital tool to instantly connect business owners with lenders that are taking SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications for funds available to small business owners under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

"Anyone that needs PPP funds should use Nav's QuickConnect tool," shared Greg Ott, Nav CEO. "As many small businesses didn't receive funds in the first round of the PPP, and we expect this round of funding to go even quicker, it is vitally important that business owners apply now for the funds that they need. I encourage all business owners, even those who previously applied with another lender, to use this tool."

The QuickConnect tool, which takes only a few minutes to complete, instantly and freely matches business owners to one of Nav's PPP lending partners that are taking applications.

In addition to the QuickConnect tool, Nav recently launched a CARES Act SBA Loan Calculator and COVID-19 Resource Center to help business owners understand how much they may qualify for. The calculator boils down the complex Paycheck Protection Program legislation into an easy-to-understand form. Additionally, a robust list of frequently asked questions and expert insights are also provided alongside the tool. As of today, more than 138,000 small business owners have used the calculator to determine how much PPP financing they may qualify for.

"We're committed to giving small business owners free resources to decrease the confusion surrounding PPP loans. All of our resources are developed by our in-house experts that have decades of experience in the business lending industry. Nav's SBA tools are the perfect pairing of expertise and technology in order to streamline services that help business owners," explained Ott.

Nav, which has 1.4 million customers, has matched tens of thousands of small business owners to SBA lenders and agents in the last three weeks.

To learn more about Nav and access a wealth of free resources and information, visit Nav.com .

About Nav

Nav provides business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav hosts a robust marketplace business financing products, and gives business owners free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Dun & Bradstreet, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices near Silicon Valley, Philadelphia and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit Nav.com .

*Note: Although you can only accept funding of one loan, you can apply for a PPP loan with multiple lenders, which may increase the likelihood of being approved. Information and/or an application submitted to Nav or one of its partners, does not guarantee you will receive/be approved for a PPP loan.

CONTACT:

Amanda Triest

Nav PR Manager

[email protected]

801-890-5024

SOURCE Nav

Related Links

http://www.nav.com

