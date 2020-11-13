NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC ("KFA") announces the net asset value per share (NAV) of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (KGRN) as of July 20, 2020 was $26.85. This value differs from the originally posted NAV of $26.53.

KFA announces the NAV of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (KCNY) as of August 7, 2020, August 10, 2020, August 11, 2020, August 12, 2020, August 13, 2020, August 14, 2020, August 17, 2020, August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020 as, respectively, $32.74, $32.74, $32.80, $32.85, $32.80, $32.81, $32.86, $32.96 and $32.96. These values differ from the originally disclosed NAVs. NAV Values originally posted were as follows, respectively: $32.21, $32.24, $32.30, $32.34, $32.30, $32.31, $32.35, $32.42 and $32.42.

The NAV adjustments were a result of an error in calculating the NAV for these Funds.

