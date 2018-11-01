Nav Named One Of The "Best Entrepreneurial Companies In America" By Entrepreneur Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nav was recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, Nav is listed as number 29 out of 360 companies, being recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

Started in 2012, Nav is the leading Business Financial Management app offering free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

The Nav platform also helps small business owners make informed business credit decisions and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The company's marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. This is the first year Nav has applied for and was awarded inclusion on the Entrepreneur360 List.

"Nav is honored to be included on this year's Entrepreneur360 List," said Levi King, Nav's CEO and Co-Founder. "Recognition of our company's dedication to our employees and small business owners reinforces that we're making the right choices for everyone. Congratulations to all of the other companies on the list—we're proud to be in their company."

In 2018, Nav also received recognition as one of:

Inc's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies

The Top Fintech Startups Of 2018 in CB Insights Fintech 250 List

San Francisco Bay Area's 2018 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

2018 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces 2018

"Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries," explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

To learn more about Nav, visit Nav.com. For additional details on the E360 List and the companies recognized, visit: entrepreneur.com/360.

About Nav

Nav is the leading Business Financial Management app offering free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @Entrepreneur and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/entmagazine.

