Nav Selects Oregon Brewery for $10,000 Small Business Grant

As the first brick-and-mortar business to be selected as one of the company's grand prize Grant winners, Running Dogs was surprised with the news at their location in St. Helens during one of the Claytons' customer appreciation nights.

"It was an honor to tell the Claytons they won the $10,000," shared Amanda Triest, Nav's PR Manager. "The brewery was bustling with activity that afternoon – owners with their dogs on the patio, families playing games and friends enjoying drinks. Nav's presence was met with a memorable and emotional reaction from the owners and their patrons."

To be considered for the Nav Small Business Grant, business owners are asked to share a challenge their business is facing. When the Claytons applied for the Grant, they shared that they struggled with access to capital they desperately needed to expand their footprint.

"We're beyond grateful to be selected as the winners of Nav's business grant," shared Jaron Clayton. "In the coming months we will be expanding into the space next door to ours to accommodate more guests and host larger community-oriented activities. This money helps make that dream a reality, giving us the capital we need to remodel the space and buy additional brewing equipment."

Since launching the Grant in Spring 2018, Nav has awarded nearly $50,000 to businesses across the country. Each of the Grant winners have shared a common theme amongst their businesses — their businesses' greatest challenge is figuring out how to easily and successfully access capital.

"For even the most prepared business owners, the entrepreneurial journey can be riddled with hurdles and challenges," said Levi King, Nav's CEO and Co-Founder. "And, access to financing is one of the largest pain points they may experience. Winning Nav's Grant serves as a pivotal moment when business owners can take their business to the next level. We're excited to see the expansion of the brewery and the positive changes that the Claytons continue to make in their business and community."

To learn more about Nav's visit to Running Dogs Brewery and the couple's vision for the future of their business, read Nav's latest blog post.

Two other small businesses were also awarded grants. The American Edge, a veteran-owned knife sharpening business in New Hampshire, received $2,000, and SoCal Succulents, a design-your-own floral arrangement business focused on tabletop gardens, was given $1,000.

About Nav

More than 500,000 small business owners use Nav to get more funding, lower their costs and save time so they can create the business of their dreams. It gives free access to business credit scores, cash-flow analysis, and tools to help build business credit. Nav's online marketplace offers more than 110 financing products, including loans and credit cards, and uses a lender-neutral algorithm to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs before they apply. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. For more information visit: nav.com .

CONTACT:

Amanda Triest

Nav PR Manager

atriest@nav.com

801-890-5024

SOURCE Nav

Related Links

http://www.nav.com

