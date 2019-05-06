Nav Welcomes Jo-Ann Yuen as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis

"On behalf of Nav's entire executive team, our employees, our customers and our partner community, it is an honor to welcome Jo-Ann to Nav," shared Levi King, Nav CEO and Co-Founder. "She is not only a dedicated and proven financial expert and leader, but also an entrepreneurial thinker, and we look forward to having her help drive the growth of the company."

On the heels of raising $44.8 million in Series C equity capital earlier this year, Yuen's role will primarily focus on developing and overseeing the execution of an innovative and unique financial strategy for Nav, allowing the company to continue to rapidly expand and bring on new partners.

Yuen comes to Nav from Nelson Laboratories, where she held the position of Vice President of Finance for the last two years. Prior to this, she held multiple world-wide roles with Rio Tinto, the latest being Chief Financial Officer, Technology & Innovation.

"It is an honor to join the Nav team," said Ms. Yuen. "The company's commitment to reimagining the business lending ecosystem by streamlining access to financing options for small business owners is tenacious. I look forward to supporting Nav's disruptive role in the fintech ecosystem and working alongside my new talented and savvy colleagues."

More information about Nav is available at Nav.com.

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 110 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. To learn more visit, Nav.com .

