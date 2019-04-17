NAVAN Technologies to Present at 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVAN Technologies, Inc. (NAVAN), a privately-held biotechnology company enabling scalable cell and gene therapies through a novel, proprietary NanoStraw platform, announced today that Michael J. Nowak, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NAVAN, will present at the inaugural 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean to be held April 23-25 in Barcelona, Spain.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean will bring together the entire cell and gene therapy community from Europe and beyond. Covering a wide range of commercialization topics from market access and regulatory issues to manufacturing and financing the sector, the program will feature expert-led panels, extensive one-on-one partnering capabilities, and exclusive networking opportunities.

The meeting will feature presentations by 50+ leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as 35+ panelists and featured speakers.

Dr. Nowak will be presenting on NAVAN's novel, cargo-agnostic and non-perturbative NanoStraw platform transfection technology that enables efficient and sustainable transport into and out of human cells, along with an exploration of NanoStraws' therapeutic applications and scalable delivery. The following are specific details regarding NAVAN's presentation at the conference:

Event: 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2019 Time: 11:30am – 11:45am CEST Location: Room Gaudi 2, Hotel Arts Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

A live video webcast of all company presentations will be available at: http://www.meetingonthemed.com/webcast and will also be published on the conference website shortly after the event. A link to NAVAN's presentation webcast will also be made available on NAVAN's corporate website on the Events & Presentations page at www.navan-tech.com.

Please visit www.meetingonthemed.com for full information including registration. Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Chelsey Hathaway at chathaway@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Lyndsey Scull at lscull@alliancerm.org.

About The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 300 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

About NAVAN Technologies

NAVAN Technologies, Inc., (NAVAN) is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing a proprietary NanoStraw platform that directly, and universally, accesses human cells, including high-value primary human cells, for best-in-class delivery that is viable, repeatable and scalable.

The NanoStraw technology is a versatile platform technology, which establishes a direct, physical connection into cells to overcome a huge challenge faced by researchers globally: delivering materials into hard-to-transfect-cells in a gentle, non-perturbative manner. Cargo delivery via NanoStraws drastically reduces the working steps, costs and technical difficulties involved in cell therapy manufacturing. By overcoming viability and manufacturing challenges plaguing traditional viral-based development, NAVAN is actively pursuing innovative therapies in a broad range of indications with strategic collaborations in place.

NAVAN is a resident company at JLABS @ SSF located at Oyster Point in South San Francisco, CA, and is supported by the National Science Foundation's Small Business Technology Transfer Program Phase II (award no. 1759075). For more information on NAVAN, please visit www.navan-tech.com.

