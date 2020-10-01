NavCare and Orpyx® Provide Turn-Key Telehealth Solution to Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Amputations

The Orpyx® SI Sensory Insole system is the only solution that remotely monitors plantar pressure to prevent DFUs, patient adherence for care plan adjustments, and temperature to know when there may be tissue damage. Using real-time audiovisual alerts, it empowers the wearer to immediately act and resolve high-pressure areas that may lead to tissue breakdown.

The Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles are now available through NavCare Connect, a HIPAA-compliant RPM and care management platform, allowing healthcare providers to fully outsource RPM through their turn-key solution. NavCare has 30+ years of post-acute experience with a dedicated, 24/7 RN Care Coordinator.

"NavCare is excited to partner with Orpyx to create an innovative care model that can have a profound impact on the health and well-being of the diabetic population," stated Debbie Fisher, RN, NavCare Chief Operating Officer. "At NavCare we are always looking for ways to provide services that meet the needs of our patient population and community."

"Patients with diabetes are at high risk for diabetic foot ulcers which often lead to amputations," stated JR Locey, Orpyx VP of Commercial Operations. "The Orpyx SI sensory insoles combined with NavCare's telehealth platform allows health care providers to seamlessly monitor the patient's foot health, increase patient engagement, and adjust care plans while the patient remains at home. We're excited to have NavCare's 130 sales representatives creating awareness."

About Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.

Orpyx® Medical Technologies Inc. empowers people with diabetes to maintain mobility. The Orpyx SI Sensory Insoles with remote patient monitoring, helps prevent diabetic foot ulcers and limb loss through advanced foot sensor technology and real-time analytics. To learn more about Orpyx, please visit www.orpyx.com.

About NavCare

NavCare™ provides virtual CCM, RPM and telehealth care management. The clinician-led Care Center delivers the additional support patients need, and the insights providers need to meet MIPS. https://navcare.com.

Related Links:

www.orpyx.com

www.navcare.com

SOURCE Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.