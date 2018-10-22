Navellier Tactical US Equity Sector Plus, featuring AlphaDEX® Portfolio has moved up to #2 spot over 1-year period as ranked by Morningstar® Advisor, despite this October & November stock market correction

Louis Navellier, Chief Investment Officer, is immensely proud of the Navellier US Equity Sector Plus featuring AlphaDEX® Portfolio's 1-year and its progress to the #2 spot during the current volatile market (as of November 19, 2018).

"We are especially proud of our ETF portfolio performance because, as an active manager, Navellier & Associates prefers Smart Beta ETF strategies and has been especially impressed with the First Trust AlphaDEX® ETFs," says Michael Garaventa, the Portfolio Manager of Navellier's ETF strategies. Michael Garaventa, a 17-year veteran with the firm and lead Portfolio Manager, is responsible for all of Navellier & Associates' quantitative research, including its Dividend Grader, ETF Grader and Stock Grader databases, which are available to all on our website. Click here to view our Morningstar®Advisor ranking.

Navellier & Associates' head trader, Pete Koelewyn, has navigated ETF trading not only through this October and November correction but during other challenging fast market conditions (e.g., August 2015 Flash Crash, September 2016 Brexit Aftermath and February 2018) since the inception of these Tactical ETF portfolios. "Understanding how ETFs trade with their fluctuating premiums and discounts to their underlying intrinsic value can be as important as investment selection," opined Koelewyn, who added that, "We are immensely proud of the contribution that our real world trading experience has on returns."

Navellier & Associates has long been a proponent of actively managed ETF portfolios and has written ground breaking white papers on ETF trading, such as, How The Robo Advisor Revolution May Be Leading Up to an Impending Disaster, and The Evolution & Mutation of ETF Sharks.

Each week, in Navellier Marketmail, thought provoking commentary is featured by five stock market veteran contributors. It discusses the latest market developments, covering their impact on global markets, sector performance and dividend strategies.

Navellier & Associates, Inc. is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended (the "Advisers Act"). Navellier & Associates, Inc. provides investment advisory services and manage investment advisory accounts for taxable and tax-exempt clients, including individuals, trusts, estates, charitable organizations and endowments, professional and religious organizations, corporations, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, and open-end investment companies. This information is general and does not take into account your individual circumstances, financial situation, or needs, and is not presented as a personalized recommendation to you.

This is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in your investment making decisions. Individual strategies discussed may not be suitable for you, and it should not be assumed they were or will be profitable. Investment in securities involves significant risk and has the potential for partial or complete loss of funds invested. Navellier & Associates, Inc. claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standard (GIPS) and has prepared and presented this report in compliance with GIPS standards. A copy of this verification report is available upon request. All investing is subject to risk, including the loss of your principal.

CONTACT: Tanya Alexander

Navellier & Associates, Inc.

775-785-2300 | navellier.com

SOURCE Navellier & Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.navellier.com

