NavePoint Introduces a Full Line of Swing Gate Wall-Mount Network Racks for Easy Access to Rack-Mounted Equipment, From All Sides

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NavePoint, a manufacturer of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure components for contractors, installers, service providers and resellers, announces the introduction of Swing Gate Wall Mount Network Racks to their existing network racks and cabinets product line. The open frame racks incorporate a front swing gate feature that enables easy access to rear panels for servicing and management, especially in tight spaces, even after the rack is wall mounted.

The open frame racks by NavePoint incorporate a front swing gate feature that enables easy access to rear panels for servicing and management, especially in tight spaces, even after the rack is wall mounted. The swing gate network racks by NavePoint offer all the benefits of the standard open frame racks along with additional swing gate features. The dual-hinged front gate opens 180 degrees from either side, left or right, to ensure all sides of the equipment are easily accessible, no matter where the rack is mounted. Further, the front gate can be completely removed from the rack for assembly or maintenance and then easily returned into position.

"We are excited to continue our expansion of the network rack product line to offer customers a wider selection of options to meet their equipment installation and maintenance requirements. NavePoint's USA headquartered design team is focused on the continued growth of our product offering by providing solutions that deliver continued quality, reliability and value." Evan Schoenberg, President, NavePoint.

The swing gate racks are available in 6U, 9U, 12U, 15U, 18U configurations in 19-inch and 24-inch depths. Made from durable high-quality 1.5mm cold rolled steel construction in a classic black powder coated finish. Hardware is included, cage nuts and threaded screws, for wall and equipment mounting for hassle-free installation. The racks are compliant with: CE, DIN 41494, EIA/ECA-310-E, IEC-60297-3-100, RoHS. Bulk pricing is available along with free standard shipping when ordering from www.navepoint.com.

Founded in 2008, NavePoint is a manufacturer of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure components for applications including data centers, IT infrastructures, security, equipment rooms and telecom. We offer an in-depth product line of network equipment racks and cabinets, cables and adapters, rack shelves and accessories. Our mission is to consistently meet or exceed customer expectations through design and manufacturing of reliable IT and A/V infrastructure solutions that enable installations to be on time, on budget and on point. www.navepoint.com

