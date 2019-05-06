Navigant Research's White Paper "Finding the ROI in Digital Transformation" Cites ECG's Predict-It Solution in use at AGL

AKRON, Ohio, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Consultants Group, Inc.™ (ECG, Inc., www.ecg-inc.com), a company focused on software development for end users of OSIsoft's PI System (OSIsoft, www.osisoft.com ), is pleased to be cited in a recent White Paper issued by Navigant Research (www.navigantresearch.com). The White Paper, titled "Finding the ROI in Digital Transformation" was commissioned by OSIsoft to analyze its PI System use case, and to identify and highlight key trends and findings that its platform enabled for customers to gain accelerated positive returns of investment (ROIs).

In the Navigant paper, five OSIsoft PI System customers' digital transformation journeys are discussed in detail. ECG's Predict-It predictive analytics solution is highlighted in the case study for the AGL Group (AGL www.agl.com.au), based in Australia. In early 2015, AGL began searching for a predictive analytics solution that could be developed exclusively for AGL's OSIsoft™ platform. "We needed a technology that would provide very early warning of active failure modes," said David Bartolo, Head of Operational Systems and Technology, AGL. "We wanted our assets to provide predictable reliability and this was only possible with an early warning system technology that we did not yet possess."

As part of their Digital Transformation Journey, AGL setup an Operational Diagnostics Center (ODC), which leverages the PI system to provide data archival, visualization, advanced analytics, and to connect to OSIsoft partner products like Predict-It. Based on their digital transformation work to date, AGL has reported financial benefits of $17.9M USD over the last 3 years, and a payback of less than 9 months for the software investments.

