Navigate the Future of Banking With Newgen at Western Bankers Association's 2019 Annual Conference, Hawaii

MCLEAN, Virginia, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Inc., a provider of banking software solutions, today announced its participation as a platinum sponsor at the Western Bankers Association's 2019 Annual Conference. Newgen will showcase its banking solutions for commercial & consumer lending, and online account opening.

"In today's fast paced and competitive environment, banks must assess the need to harness disruptive technologies to ensure enhanced business outcomes. Our solutions enable banks to create innovative and agile processes customized to their business needs," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software. "We are committed to providing banks with digital transformation tools, which help them outgrow competition and ensure customer delight," he added.

Interact with Newgen experts at booth #25 to know about the latest technologies in banking. Attendees can gain insights on how banks can enhance their digital initiatives to enhance the experience of a modern customer base which uses multiple devices interchangeably. Bankers can learn how our solutions facilitate multichannel on-boarding, credit origination, approvals, and monitoring in a paperless and electronically driven workflow environment.

Newgen's banking solutions are built on its robust Business Process Management (BPM) platforms, which help banks cater to account opening and all kinds of loans such as retail lending, commercial and industrial lending (C&I), commercial real estate lending (CRE), small business administration lending (SBA),small & medium business lending (SMB) and others.

These future proof solutions can be deployed to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize cost and improve profitability. They are highly scalable and can be tailored to the unique needs of financial institutions. They easily integrate with legacy and third party applications and ensure compliance to regulations.

The conference will be organized at the Grand Wailea, Maui, Hawaii from March 9th to 12th, 2019.

About Newgen Software Inc.:

Newgen Software Inc. is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer onboarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

