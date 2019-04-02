Navigate Your Tournament Weekend Safely With Captain Morgan And Lyft

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy there, college basketball fans! Captain Morgan and Lyft are celebrating tournament weekend in Minneapolis by pledging up to $20,000 in Lyft Ride Smart Credits for safe travels to and from this weekend's tournament festivities.

"Even if your crew isn't on the court this weekend, be a Captain and make sure you and your friends travel around the city safely," said Linda Bethea, Vice President of Captain Morgan. "With Lyft as our exclusive ride-share partner, we are making it easy to enjoy a fun-filled weekend in Minneapolis responsibly. No matter what team you're rooting for, we can all agree on this."

All Lyft users 21 and older can use code " CAPTAINGAMEDAY " each day Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7 from 7:00pm CDT to 3:00am CDT for any and all gameday travel. Each Lyft user using the code will be given a $20 credit toward a safe ride in the downtown Minneapolis area.

"We are excited to help college basketball fans enjoy their time in Minneapolis responsibly during tournament weekend," said Chapin Hansen, Twin Cities Market Manager for Lyft. "We know how important this sporting event is for the city, and we look forward to helping fans arrive to the games, celebrate responsibly and see all that Minneapolis has to offer with the help of Captain Morgan Rum Co."

Whether watching the games live in Minneapolis or anywhere around the country, drink responsibly during tournament weekend and call a Lyft. Captain's orders!

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan, the original party spirit, is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. As the ultimate champion of fun, Captain Morgan invites 21+ revelers to join his crew and live #LikeACaptain. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN® Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN® LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN® Coconut Rum and CAPTAIN MORGAN® Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.captainmorgan.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

