Navigate360 Launches Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) Training Program

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360, the leader in holistic safety preparedness technologies and training, has announced the launch of a new Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) training program.

Developed jointly with Dr. Dewey Cornell, a clinical psychologist and expert on youth violence and school safety, Navigate360's CSTAG training provides schools' multidisciplinary behavioral threat assessment teams with the knowledge and skills they need to address potentially threatening behavior, instill confidence, and ultimately save lives.

The CSTAG model emphasizes a problem-solving approach to violence prevention, so that teams can avoid both over- and under-reaction to student threats. Multiple controlled studies show that schools using CSTAG are able to resolve student threats without violence while reducing suspension rates and helping 99% of students continue their education.

The Navigate360 CSTAG training program features both an e-learning course and an interactive virtual or in-person team learning component. This highly interactive, blended learning approach gives schools a more flexible and in-depth learning experience with extended team practice using realistic case exercises. This team-based training will be a game-changer for users of Navigate360's Behavioral Threat Assessment (BTA) technology who work so hard to identify, assess and manage at-risk students throughout our nation's schools.

Because behavioral threat assessment teams are multidisciplinary, training on the CSTAG model is key to ensuring a coordinated, collaborative approach using common standards and goals. This approach yields higher levels of teamwork and success and research shows that CSTAG training participants demonstrate substantial gains in knowledge and assessment skills.

"The release of the CSTAG digital training through Navigate360 signifies our continued commitment and approach to working with proven partners dedicated to improving safety in our schools, and I can't thank Dr. Cornell enough," said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "We are on a relentless mission to enhance safety in our schools and communities and to ensure that every threat is identified and acted upon to prevent the tragic loss of life or individual harm."

CSTAG-trained teams focus on recognizing and helping distressed students before their problems escalate into violence," Added Dr. Dewey Cornell. "Schools that adopt the CSTAG program consistently report less bullying and greater teacher safety. Training is critical to ensure that behavioral threat assessment teams are prepared to help our students and keep our schools safe."

