Navigating COVID-19 When You Have Parkinson's Disease

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research announced that it is launching a limited series podcast beginning Wednesday, May 6, 2020, designed to help people with Parkinson's disease and their care partners navigate their way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the series, part of MJFF's ongoing Parkinson's Podcast, listeners will learn about a variety of important aspects of the coronavirus pandemic that may merit specific consideration by people with Parkinson's and their loved ones during this extraordinary period of stay-at-home orders around the globe. The series will offer practical advice on topics including:

How to make the most of telemedicine appointments with your movement disorder specialist

Best practices to plan for ongoing DBS care

Tips for socially isolating when you need in-home care

Opportunities to participate in Parkinson's research from home

The benefits of mindfulness and physical exercise in combating depression and isolation

"Whether you are 37 or 73, living through a pandemic of this scale is new for all of us — and navigating the Parkinson's journey adds another layer of challenge. Our Foundation is committed to helping people with Parkinson's live their best lives with the disease through a wide range of engagement opportunities. Connecting with the worldwide PD community through a limited series podcast allows us to provide credible, accurate and up-to-date information, while offering advice, insight and hope," said Rachel Dolhun, MD, Vice President of Medical Communications and a board-certified movement disorder specialist neurologist.

Each episode of the podcast will feature Dr. Dolhun and an expert guest. It will be hosted by Larry Gifford. Diagnosed at 45, Gifford sits on the MJFF Patient Council. He is the host of the award-winning Curiouscast podcast When Life Gives You Parkinson's and is the National Director of Talk Radio for Corus Entertainment in Canada.

"I'm honored to be a part of this important project. Parkinson's is already a very lonely disease, add self-isolation and social distancing to it and it's a recipe for feeling disconnected, anxious and depressed," said Larry Gifford, Host and Creator of When Life Gives You Parkinson's. "The podcast is an accessible and intimate way to help bring our community together, ask and answer questions, sort fact from fiction and provide the important information they need to remain healthy and active during this time."

The podcast is available every other Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and michaeljfox.org/podcasts.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding more than $900 million in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world.

For more information, visit us on the web, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About When Life Gives You Parkinson's Podcast

When Life Gives You Parkinson's is an honest, funny, and engaging podcast chronicling host Larry Gifford's personal journey with Parkinson's disease. Gifford, his wife Rebecca, and their son Henry live in Vancouver, British Columbia. Gifford has worked in radio for nearly 30 years. In August 2017, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 45. Now in its second season, When Life Gives You Parkinson's is a first-hand account of what it is like to live. Winner Best Podcast 2020 by RTDNA Canada West, Best of 2018 Apple Podcasts, Canada. The podcast is part of the Curiouscast podcast network, which is the podcast distribution platform for Corus Entertainment in Canada.

