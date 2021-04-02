Navigating the Challenges of Autism During COVID-19 and Beyond: 30 Days, 30 Topics

RANDOLPH, Mass., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Autism Awareness Month in April and throughout the year, May Institute and its National Autism Center are committed to increasing awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and acceptance of individuals with ASD, as well as informing the public about evidence-based treatments.

This month, May Institute offers 30 articles about ASD and related special needs from its library of resources.

"It is our hope that an increase in awareness will lead to more meaningful actions that will help those with autism successfully navigate the challenges created by the ongoing pandemic," says Lauren C. Solotar, Ph.D., ABPP, President and CEO. "Further, acceptance and appreciation of individuals with autism are central to their inclusion and integration into our communities."

The 30 articles offered by May Institute are written in accessible and practical language by dozens of the organization's clinical experts. In addition to providing important information on a range of topics from diagnosing infants and toddlers to caring for elders, many of these articles offer advice and strategies to help families and guardians support and empower their loved ones as they navigate the changes and challenges that have resulted from COVID-19.

Reemerging After Another COVID-19 Winter

Adults with ASD Coping with COVID-19

What the Autism Community Needs from You

LGBTQ+ Adults with ID Need Supportive Caregivers

May Institute is a nonprofit organization that is a national leader in the field of applied behavior analysis, serving individuals with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities, brain injury and neurobehavioral disorders, and other special needs. Founded more than 65 years ago, we provide a wide range of exceptional educational and rehabilitative services across the lifespan. For more information, call 800.778.7601 or visit www.mayinstitute.org.

