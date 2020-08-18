Navigating to the Edge: The Thought Leader Publisher, Legacy Maker Launches 26th Book - 'Visionary Boss: The Next Edge Entrepreneur'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Andréa Albright, founder and CEO of global publishing powerhouse Beverly Hills Publishing and legacy maker, launched her 26th book, Visionary Boss: The Next Edge Entrepreneur. Known as The Thought Leader Publisher, Andréa has helped billionaire CEOs and thought leaders find their voice in the competitive publishing industry who recognize that their expertise is more than just pages left behind in a book, it's a legacy.

Andrea Albright

Between 600,000 and 1 million books are published each year. Approximately 500,000 people become entrepreneurs every month. Visionary Boss: The Next Edge Entrepreneur first takes readers step by step through Andréa's personal life journey with stories ranging from her business acumen to her own personal heartbreak. The book transitions to what makes entrepreneurs tick and how readers can find that source within themselves. Billionaires work with Andréa because their legacy goes beyond the amount of books published a year. This is about leaning into your next edge, thriving in the long term as a true visionary and discovering your "Star Authority" to build the legacy most people dream of.

Navigating to the edge means discovering true greatness in any circumstance and sharing your greatest gift with the world. Andréa was able to create a company that attracts billionaires to write their legacy book. This all originated after heartbreak and a retreat to a bunk bed in her mother's Texas home. What can entrepreneurs learn from Andréa's story navigating to the edge?

"I've overcome tremendous agony and depression by helping others realize their book dreams through publishing and sharing their message with the world," said Andréa Albright. "My purpose is helping authors and entrepreneurs find success by publishing books with meaning and leaving behind a legacy."

"Over the 16 years I've served as an entrepreneur, I've seen thousands of peers fail in business," continued Albright. "This book shares my secrets to avoiding all missteps and embracing your best life and business."

About Visionary Boss

In Visionary Boss: The Next Edge Entrepreneur, (Beverly Hills Publishing; On-Sale date: August 18th, 2020; ISBN: 979-8-65-203741-3; D-19.97, P-24.97) Entrepreneur, Legacy Maker & The Thought Leader Publisher, Andréa Albright, shows readers step by step through her personal life journey - from stories of her business acumen to her own personal heartbreak - how to walk up to the edge of creation, and discover their true greatness. Readers will learn how to grow their Star Power and Authority, empowering them to share their greatest gifts with the world and leave a true legacy.

About Andréa Albright

Andréa Albright is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry. She is not just a publisher, she is a Legacy Maker. Andréa offers authors, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and leaders the ability to grow their Star Power and Authority through book writing, publishing and strategic consulting, empowering them to share their greatest gifts with the world. Andréa's first movement took the health and fitness industry by storm. She amassed over 10,000,000+ views on YouTube, was featured on the Women's Health and Fitness magazine cover, and grew her health business to over 100,000 raving fans.

Since then, she has become the author of 26 books, reaching tens of millions worldwide in over 40 countries. Now, she has taken her passion for helping authors find the same success by publishing books with meaning. Recognized as The Thought Leader Publisher she combines a savvy understanding of marketing, publishing, visibility, and profitability, as she helps authors gain engaged audiences in extremely competitive markets so their book isn't just a book, it's a legacy. Learn more: www.andreaalbright.com.

