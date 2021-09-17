Navigator Gas awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal for its commitment to sustainability

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") (NYSE: NVGS), a leading provider of seaborne transportation and distribution of liquified gases, is delighted to announce its subsidiary Navigator Gas L.L.C. received the award of a Gold Medal for sustainability by EcoVadis SAS ("EcoVadis"), the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

The award follows Navigator achieving significant sustainability milestones during 2021, including the creation of the world's first carbon neutral Ethylene voyage, creating a new sustainability strategy, publishing its first CSR Report, and becoming a participant of the United Nations Global Compact.

The achievement of a Gold Medal from EcoVadis places Navigator Gas in the top 5% of companies EcoVadis assesses worldwide. The comprehensive and evidence-based assessment process covers material issues within four important sustainability domains: environment, labour and human rights, business ethics and sustainable procurement.

"This is a fantastic achievement which recognises our continued efforts to improve the sustainability of our business. I am extremely proud of the Gold Medal award and delighted that Navigator Gas has been recognised for our increasing CSR efforts, our new sustainability strategy and our Company-wide commitment to continuous improvement" explains Dr Harry Deans, C.E.O. of Navigator Gas. "Our Three Pillars of Safety, Reliability and Efficiency are at the heart of all that we do as we connect the world today to create a sustainable tomorrow".

As the business looks towards the future, key areas of focus will include decarbonisation in support of the IMO's Climate Change strategy and strengthening the collaboration with our supply chain.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. On August 4, 2021, Navigator announced that it merged the fleet and business activities of Ultragas ApS with its own, adding an additional 18 vessels to the fleet. The transaction unites two leading gas shipping companies. Navigator's combined fleet now consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Our latest CSR Report can be found in Annual Reports under the Company website at www.navigatorgas.com.

