Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 after markets close in New York on Monday, August 16, 2021.

The next day, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0 (808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Navigator" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference and accompanying slides will be available following the completion of the call and will remain available until Tuesday, August 24, 2021. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.navigatorgas.com and click on Key Dates under our Investors Centre page.

Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company's website (www.navigatorgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. On August 4, 2021, Navigator announced that it merged the fleet and business activities of Ultragas ApS with its own, adding an additional 18 vessels to the fleet. The transaction unites two leading gas shipping companies. Navigator's combined fleet now consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable "floating pipeline" between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas

Attention: Investor Relations, [email protected]

London: 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH

Tel.: +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link - New York

Tel.: +1-212-661-7566

Email: [email protected]

