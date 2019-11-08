Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, announced today that it will release its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 after market closes in New York on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

On Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238- 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Navigator" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 21, 2019, by dialing 1(866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333 009785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 11870348#

Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company's website (www.navigatorgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia. Navigator's fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with our sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties. We continue to build strong, long-term partnerships based on mutual trust, our depth of technical expertise and a modern versatile fleet.

