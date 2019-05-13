Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ) (the "Company", "we", "us" and "our") reported operating revenue of $76 .1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 , a decrease from $77.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 .

Net loss was $3.3 million (resulting in a loss per share of $0.06) for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease from a net income of $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a decrease from $30.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019 the Company successfully re-financed four of its ethylene capable vessels from the 2015 Secured Term Loan Facility for an aggregate amount of $107.0 million. The repayment of the loan on the four vessels was $75.6 million, leaving net proceeds of $31.4 million for fees and for general corporate purposes.

During the first quarter, the Company successfully executed a credit agreement for a maximum principle amount of $75.0 million to be solely used for the payment of construction costs relating to the ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas (the "Marine Export Terminal"), resulting in the Company's portion of the capital cost of construction of the Marine Export Terminal being fully financed

Entered into a comprehensive, multi-year contract of affreightment utilizing up to four ethylene vessels until December 2025.

. An additional long term throughput agreement signed for the Marine Export Terminal.

The first quarter of 2019 enjoyed a positive start as the strong finish to 2018 carried over into January, with strong returns on both LPG and petrochemical fixtures. However, the initial fortitude of 2019 failed to gather further momentum due to a number of far-reaching incidents, including disruptions relating to sanctions imposed in Venezuela as mentioned below.

In January 2019, the Government of the United States imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A., or "PDVSA", giving ship owners until the end of February 2019 to cease trading with all related entities. At the end of 2018, PDVSA had six handy-size vessels on time charter, two of which were our vessels. By the end the first quarter of 2019, PDVSA had only one handy-size vessel on time charter. The five vessels that left Venezuela softened the shipping market in the short term, but most have since found alternative employment. The outcome of the political and economic uncertainty in Venezuela is unknown. The country's extreme situation can only be burdened further without the LPG cabotage trade these vessels performed, which supplied fuel for cooking and heating.

These circumstances led to the Company concluding alternate short-term time charters in the U.S. Gulf – Caribbean market with various major commodity traders in the first quarter of 2019. Elsewhere, the North Sea and Baltic LPG markets have remained consistent and a good employer of handy-size vessels.

The larger fully refrigerated liquefied gas carrier market also suffered during the first quarter of 2019, with the very large gas carrier ("VLGC") market struggling with earnings per vessel below $200,000 per calendar month ("pcm") at times as the number of available vessels greatly outweighed the number of cargoes and demand for product. The Mariner East network on the East Coast of the US again suffered with several pipeline issues that led to unreliable exports of both LPG and ethane. This long shipping market at times also led to VLGC owners opportunistically taking cargoes from the midsize gas carrier ("MGC") and handy-size market. Nonetheless, by the end of the first quarter of 2019 the VLGC market had turned full circle with earnings approaching $1.0 million pcm as more cargo availability and demand swung the market balance towards the ship owners. This trend, at least in the short term, should have a positive effect on both the MGC and handy-size market.

The strong performance of the ethylene sector slowed dramatically following a serious fire at Versalis' steam cracker at Priolo, Italy in early January 2019. The halt in output meant that the traders that hold all the equity in Priolo were left with no employment for their considerable time charter fleets. These traders thus absorbed all spot tons to keep their vessels moving from January well into March, which would normally have been shipped by the wider spot fleet. This impacted both ethylene utilization and earnings. Priolo has since come back online, with the market settling back into its previous balance. Exports from Targa Terminal in the U.S. remained steady and are already booked at full capacity for the second quarter, with all cargoes to be loaded on our vessels.

The long-haul butadiene arbitrage from Europe to Asia was closed for most of the first quarter of 2019, with the Far East over-supplied locally. There have been regular movements on butadiene, butene-1 and crude C4 from Europe to the US, however. This, accompanied by the long-awaited U.S. Propylene export trade finally coming to life, has created new opportunities for triangulation in the Atlantic basin across the petrochemical streams. This is expected to continue for the remainder of 2019.

We have also seen increased exports from the Middle East – Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in particular – on both propylene and ethylene, following years of unreliable production.

Petrochemical sector voyages achieved charter rates of up to approximately $24,000 per day during the first quarter of 2019, whereas rates for standard LPG transportation remained at approximately $14,500 per day. Moreover, we concluded charters with five new charterers during the first quarter of 2019. This shows the continued adaptability of our fleet to accommodate difficult market situations and develop new opportunities.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2019:



(in thousands)

March 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 Net income / (loss) $ 696 $ (3,257) Net interest expense 10,372 11,938 Income taxes 82 93 Depreciation and amortization 19,381 18,947





EBITDA(1) 30,531 27,721 Foreign currency exchange loss on senior secured bonds - 184 Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments - (783)





Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 30,531 $ 27,122







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before any foreign currency exchange gain or loss on senior secured bonds and unrealized gain or loss on non-designated derivative instruments. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to any financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. See the table above for a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income/(loss), our most directly comparable financial measure calculated accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Us

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG"), petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, and ammonia. Navigator's fleet consists of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with our sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties. We continue to build strong, long-term partnerships based on mutual trust, our depth of technical expertise and a modern versatile fleet.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto, including our financial forecast. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate as described in this press release. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "propose," "potential," "continue," "scheduled," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

future operating or financial results;

pending acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking requirements and insurance costs;

fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

general market conditions and shipping market trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;

our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to refinance our indebtedness as it matures or obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other corporate activities;

estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;

our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new vessels, or the useful lives of our vessels;

our continued ability to enter into long-term, fixed-rate time charters with our customers;

changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

our vessels engaging in ship to ship transfers of LPG or petrochemical cargoes which may ultimately be discharged in sanctioned areas or to sanctioned individuals without our knowledge. Three of our vessels were named in a recent US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") Advisory to the Maritime Petroleum Shipping Community as ships that had engaged in such ship to ship transfers of cargoes that may have ultimately been destined for Syria.

. potential liability from future litigation;

our expectations relating to the payment of dividends;

our expectation regarding providing in-house technical management for certain vessels in our fleet and our success in providing such in-house technical management;

our expectations regarding the construction and financing of the Marine Export Terminal, the financing of our investment in the Marine Export Terminal and the financial success of the Marine Export Terminal and our related 50/50 joint venture with Enterprise Products Partners L.P.; and

other factors detailed from time to time in other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019

(in thousands, except share data) Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,515 $ 53,895 Accounts receivable, net 17,033 23,618 Accrued income 4,731 4,257 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,057 18,269 Bunkers and lubricant oils 8,789 11,495





Total current assets 118,125 111,534 Non-current assets



Vessels in operation, net 1,670,865 1,653,921 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,299 1,167 Investment in equity accounted joint venture 42,462 74,809 Right-of-use asset for operating leases — 7,550





Total non-current assets 1,714,626 1,737,447





Total assets $ 1,832,751 $ 1,848,981





Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities



Current portion of secured term loan facilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 68,857 $ 67,712 Current portion of operating lease liabilities — 1,113 Accounts payable 10,784 9,142 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,798 13,812 Accrued interest 4,613 2,671 Deferred income 8,342 9,764





Total current liabilities 105,394 104,214





Non-current Liabilities



Secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities, net of current portion and deferred

financing costs 599,676 613,545 Senior secured bond, net of deferred financing costs 68,378 68,612 Senior unsecured bond, net of deferred financing costs 99,039 99,153 Derivative liabilities 5,154 4,371 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion — 7,071





Total non-current liabilities 772,247 792,752





Total Liabilities 877,641 896,966 Commitments and contingencies (see note 13)



Stockholders' equity



Common stock—$.01 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 55,832,069 shares

issued and outstanding, (2018: 55,657,631) 557 558 Additional paid-in capital 590,508 590,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (363 ) (411 ) Retained earnings 364,408 361,015





Total stockholders' equity 955,110 952,015





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,832,751 $ 1,848,981







Navigator Holdings Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands except share data)

2018 2019 Revenues



Operating revenue $ 77,807 $ 76,103





Expenses



Brokerage commissions 1,141 1,309 Voyage expenses 14,978 13,357 Vessel operating expenses 26,710 29,474 Depreciation and amortization 19,381 18,947 General and administrative costs 4,447 4,803





Total operating expenses 66,657 67,890





Operating income 11,150 8,213





Other income/(expense)



Foreign currency exchange loss on senior secured bonds — (184) Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments — 783 Interest expense (10,524 ) (12,153 ) Interest income 152 215





Income/(loss) before income taxes and share of results

of equity accounted joint venture 778 (3,126) Income taxes (82 ) (93 ) Share of result of equity accounted joint venture — (38)





Net income/(loss) $ 696 $ (3,257)





Earnings/(loss) per share:



Basic: $ 0.01 $ (0.06) Diluted: $ 0.01 $ (0.06)





Weighted average number of shares outstanding:



Basic: 55,546,634 55,680,889 Diluted: 55,915,174 55,680,889







Navigator Holdings Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months ended

March 31,

2018 Three Months ended

March 31,

2019

(in thousands) (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities



Net income/(loss) $ 696 $ (3,257)











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities



Unrealized gain on non-designated derivative instruments — (783) Depreciation and amortization 19,381 18,947 Payment of drydocking costs (1,524) (1,675) Amortization of share-based compensation 310 346 Amortization of deferred financing costs 568 604 Share of result of equity accounted joint venture — 38 Unrealized foreign exchange loss on senior secured bonds — 184 Other unrealized foreign exchange gain (41) 34





Changes in operating assets and liabilities



Accounts receivable 1,716 (6,585) Bunkers and lubricant oils 488 (2,706) Accrued income and prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,982 (1,738) Accounts payable, accrued interest, accrued expenses and other

liabilities (3,479) (626)





Net cash provided by operating activities 22,097 2,783





Cash flows from investing activities



Payment to acquire vessels (193) (233) Investment in equity accounted joint venture (10,494) (32,385) Purchase of other property, plant and equipment (45 ) (68 ) Insurance recoveries 277 —





Net cash used in investing activities (10,455) (32,686)





Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities — 107,000 Issuance costs of secured term loan facility — (1,442) Repayment of secured term loan facilities and revolving credit facilities (22,937) (93,275)





Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (22,937) 12,283





Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,295 ) (17,620) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 62,109 71,515





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 50,814 $ 53,895





Supplemental Information



Total interest paid during the period, net of amounts capitalized $ 11,616 $ 13,352





Total tax paid during the period $ 4 $ 70







