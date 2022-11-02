NavInfo Europe and Tencent Cloud Announce Cooperation to Bring Secured and Compliant Cloud and Cybersecurity Solutions for Automotive

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NavInfo Europe, a leading software service provider for the automotive industry and Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, jointly announced their collaboration to support technology players who plan to expand their business into Europe by providing them with services and solutions that meet all the European regulatory requirements and standards including GDPR.

According to the GDPR, all companies that operate within the EU need to comply with the technical and operational measures to ensure data protection for all EU citizens and residents. NavInfo Europe, acting as a data processor, offers an end-to-end GDPR-compliant data processing infrastructure that includes AI-powered anonymization of license plates and faces. The whole pipeline has been successfully deployed and optimized at Tencent Cloud's availability zone in Frankfurt. Customers can also take advantage of NavInfo Europe's Data Handling Services to digitally transfer large-scale anonymized data via Tencent Cloud's Global Application Acceleration Platform, which enables customers to gain fast, stable and secure access with minimal lag and latency. Through the deployment of NavInfo Europe's GDPR compliance package on Tencent Cloud, customers can benefit from a global full-stack cloud solution that boasts high-speed network connectivity between 70 availability zones across 26 regions, including China and Europe.

Vehicles are becoming more connected and dependent on cloud-based back-end infrastructures, which opens new attack vectors and makes vehicles more vulnerable. Therefore, the UNECE WP.29 and ISO 21434 Standard are adopted globally in the automotive industry, where cybersecurity governance structures and testing processes must be implemented and adapted to secure throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. With this collaboration, NavInfo Europe and Tencent Cloud will offer remote and real-time global penetration testing via a virtual stand to simulate real-life attack scenarios, automatically identify vulnerabilities and provide guideline reports for fixing, monitoring, and improving vehicle security. Together, we secure OEM cloud-based vehicle functions, such as OTA and V2X, as well as third-party backend services for infotainment and telematics.

"With this collaboration, we combine Tencent Cloud's capabilities to offer scalable, flexible, reliable, and secure cloud solutions, with NavInfo Europe's expertise and experience in AI-based GDPR compliance processing and Cybersecurity. We trust that our partnership will empower technology players to expand their footprint in Europe and successfully launch their services while meeting all the necessary regulatory and security requirements," Michael Schuerdt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, NavInfo Europe said.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Through our collaboration with NavInfo Europe, we look forward to helping businesses and enterprises go global by providing them access to high-performance, high-quality cloud services and platforms that are utilized all over the world. With NavInfo Europe's track record in data protection and measures and Tencent Cloud's years of experience in cloud technology for various industries, technology players who are keen to expand their businesses into Europe can rest assured that they will be in good hands as they take their digitalization journey into wider horizons."

About NavInfo Europe

NavInfo Europe is a leading software service provider for the automotive industry since its establishment in 2011. From its roots in digital navigation maps and location data, it has successfully branched out its expertise in AI and Cybersecurity to deliver high-quality and reliable customized products and services. With its solutions, NavInfo Europe is committed to innovating and accelerating the deployment of a safe and smarter future.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

