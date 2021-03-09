Navisite Achieves Google Cloud Partner Status

ANDOVER, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that it has become a Google Cloud Partner, which recognizes the company as an authorized managed services provider on Google Cloud. As a Google Cloud Partner, Navisite not only demonstrates the required knowledge and expertise to successfully migrate customers to Google Cloud, but also the commitment and partnership with Google Cloud to help customers maximize business growth, innovation and profitability.

"Achieving Google Cloud Partner status recognizes our expertise in helping customers effectively leverage the features and benefits of Google Cloud for their businesses," said Jim Ball, vice president of global alliances at Navisite. "We're seeing growing interest and adoption of Google Cloud for data analytics and to run mission-critical enterprise applications and workloads. We're committed to ensuring that our mid-market and enterprise customers are getting the most out of their investment with a wide range of services and capabilities."

Navisite's Google Cloud services span all phases of a customer's migration and beyond, from developing the overall cloud strategy and migration analysis to production cutovers and ongoing support. Enterprises can achieve faster and easier migrations, while maximizing the scalability, agility and flexibility of Google Cloud. In addition, Navisite's team of experts helps customers continually optimize their businesses on Google Cloud to drive new efficiencies and reduce costs over the long term.

"We're pleased to recognize Navisite as an official Google Cloud Partner," said Edy Sardilli, Google Cloud lead in global strategic alliances and business development at Google. "Navisite offers a comprehensive portfolio of managed cloud services, with the knowledge and expertise to successfully migrate and support enterprise environments. We look forward to working together to help customers take full advantage of Google Cloud to drive growth and innovation."

Navisite's certification follows the recent Google Cloud certification of Dickinson + Associates , a Navisite company. Dickinson is an SAP Gold partner with over 22 years as a leading SAP systems integrator. The Google Cloud partnership enables Navisite to resell Google Cloud infrastructure as a service, expand its managed services offering and offer customers additional innovation on Google Cloud.

"Together with Dickinson + Associates, our commitment to Google Cloud and combined synergies and expertise will be a significant advantage for SAP customers as they look to transform their businesses and chart a path to the intelligent enterprise," added Ball.

For more information on Navisite's Google Cloud capabilities, visit www.navisite.com/google-cloud .

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

