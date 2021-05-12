Navisite Awarded Sophos 2021 MSP Partner of the Year

ANDOVER, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that it has been awarded the Sophos 2021 MSP Partner of the Year. As a platinum-level Sophos partner, Navisite is recognized for its outstanding performance and commitment to securing organizations with Sophos' next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services.

"The shift to remote working has expanded organizations' attack surfaces, and cybercriminals are stopping at nothing to penetrate these increasingly virtual networks. Armed with Sophos' industry-best cybersecurity solutions and services, Navisite is securing organizations against these advanced threats," said Kendra Krause, Sophos senior vice president of global channels and sales operations. "Sophos is proud to support and recognize this year's winners that are leading the industry in delivering business-critical cybersecurity solutions, and we look forward to their continued success."

Navisite provides managed cloud services for mid-market enterprises, including cloud migration and management, enterprise application services, managed infrastructure, data analytics and cybersecurity. Navisite's cybersecurity services help customers eliminate threats and reduce risk through highly customized, multiple tiers of protection—from security assessments, penetration testing and digital forensics to endpoint detection and response, managed threat response and other managed security services. The company also provides virtual CISO (vCISO) services, which remove the skills, resource and budget constraints that prevent organizations from developing and implementing a robust cybersecurity strategy.

"We're honored to be recognized as an MSP Partner of the Year by Sophos and deeply value having a trustworthy partner that is committed to our success," said Mike Kelley, chief security officer at Navisite. "In a highly complex and evolving cybersecurity landscape, Sophos has gone above and beyond to ensure that we have all the advanced tools and support we need to deliver effective, next-generation protection and a superior customer experience."

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos' cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single "synchronized security" system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next- generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

SOURCE Navisite