Navisite Honored As Silver Stevie® Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards®

ANDOVER, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Re-Branding/Brand Renovation of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Navisite was recognized for creating a powerful new brand that relaunched the company as a major new player in managed cloud services for mid-market companies and global enterprises.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from The Stevie Awards," said Bindu Crandall, chief marketing officer at Navisite. "The Navisite brand transformation represents a tremendous amount of work by our entire team. We set out to create a bold, energized brand that was fresh and new for our market, but also reflected the enormous breadth, depth and diversity of our global capabilities and customer ecosystem. We couldn't be more thrilled with the response."

Navisite: Helping Companies 'Navigate the Now' of IT Change

Following a series of strategic acquisitions, Navisite had become a new company – one that was poised to transform the cloud services landscape. Navisite saw an important opportunity to relaunch the company with a new identity that integrated the DNA of multiple acquired organizations into a single powerhouse brand and set Navisite apart in a highly crowded market for managed cloud services.

"The new Navisite was the result of almost two years of work acquiring the capabilities and team members to take on the mid-market," added Crandall. "We needed to reflect this transformation with an equally strong and differentiated brand. It was a complete reinvention that was embraced across the entire organization."

In March 2020, the company launched the new Navisite, along with a fresh new brand, website and tagline – Navigate the Now – that spoke to the company's commitment to helping customers navigate the now of IT change and accelerate digital transformation.

Following the launch and throughout the last year, Navisite has continued to grow – both organically and through acquisition – and the brand has supported that evolution with a strong, unified image and message to the market.

The Stevie Award judges offered several positive comments about Navisite's brand campaign, including:

"The success metrics from this brand renovation are staggering. Excellent work! The employee buy-in is the icing on the cake. Great job evaluating the need for change and creating change that preserves brand equity and enhances the spirit of the company."

"Navisite demonstrated a very cohesive and well thought through rebrand that included restructuring of the company's core offerings. This was a complete corporate transformation led by a branding change, a very significant effort."

"This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability and the creativity of the American people," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

SOURCE Navisite

Related Links

http://navisite.com

