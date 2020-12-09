Navisite Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Navisite a 2020 Stratus Award in their annual business award program in the Managed Service Provider category. The 2020 Stratus Awards recognize those companies and individuals innovating in the cloud and providing offerings that are truly differentiated in the market.

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for growing and established global brands. With a comprehensive portfolio of managed services, deep technical expertise, proven methodologies and global capabilities, Navisite helps companies navigate the now of IT change to move their businesses forward and achieve their digital transformation goals. The company continues to grow and has made a number of acquisitions this year to expand its overall managed service portfolio, including the acquisition of Dickinson + Associates, a premier SAP Gold Partner, to deliver greater depth and breadth of SAP services, and the acquisition of Privo, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, to augment Navisite's AWS and cloud services.

"We're honored to win a 2020 Stratus Award as we continue to grow and develop our customer-centric portfolio of managed cloud services," said Mark Clayman, CEO at Navisite. "As organizations look to build more flexible, resilient businesses that can respond to new demands, lower costs and prepare for the unexpected, we're committed to being their trusted partner with the expertise, scale and services that can ensure their success at every stage of IT transformation."

"Navisite is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE Navisite