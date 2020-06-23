Navisite Names clckwrk Co-Founder Peter Berry as Chief Technology Officer of Cloud Technologies

ANDOVER, Mass., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the appointment of Peter Berry as the company's chief technology officer (CTO) of cloud technologies. Peter joined Navisite following the company's acquisition of clckwrk in February 2019, where he was the co-founder and CTO. As Navisite's CTO of cloud technologies, he will lead the company's technical vision and development of its managed cloud services portfolio to accelerate IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands.

"We're fully committed to advancing our cloud strategy with the industry's best talent and expertise—and we have that leader in Peter," said Navisite President and COO Gina Murphy. "Since joining Navisite, he has had a significant impact on the company, building trust with customers, working with key stakeholders and delivering on the promise and benefits of the cloud. His proven experience, along with the wealth of technical expertise he brings to his role as CTO of cloud technologies, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and develop our cloud technologies and related services—from strategy and design to migration, optimization and ongoing support."

Peter has more than 20 years of experience working in infrastructure and cloud computing, and most recently served as Navisite's director of AWS solutions. As CTO and co-founder of clckwrk, a London-based AWS migration specialist and consulting partner, he was instrumental in building a successful business that helped global enterprises throughout Europe and North America migrate Oracle and other enterprise applications to the public cloud.

"Over the last few years, Navisite has amassed an impressive team of highly specialized experts, global capabilities and managed cloud services that stand out in our industry," said Peter. "With our strategic partnerships with Amazon, Microsoft, Google and other leading cloud providers, we are well positioned to help companies throughout all phases of their cloud journey. I look forward to working alongside Navisite's strong executive team to grow our service portfolio, our customer base and the bottom line."

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

