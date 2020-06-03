Navisite Strengthens Amazon Web Services Service Portfolio with Acquisition of Privo

ANDOVER, Mass., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced its acquisition of Privo , a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Privo will expand and enhance Navisite's AWS and cloud services with a broad range of capabilities, from cloud assessment and planning through migration, cost optimization and managed DevOps.

"Privo's strong market reputation as an APN Premier Consulting Partner and highly skilled, certified experts are the perfect complement to our AWS practice and overall managed cloud service portfolio," said Mark Clayman, CEO at Navisite. "With this acquisition, we'll be able to deliver greater breadth and depth of services to help organizations migrate to the cloud, lower costs and accelerate their IT transformation. We're excited to welcome Privo's team to Navisite and look forward to what our combined capabilities will bring to the market and our customer base."

Privo has offices in Boston and San Francisco, with dozens of AWS Certified Solutions Architects. With its proven expertise and commitment to cloud automation, security and compliance, Privo partners with customers to plan, build, manage, and optimize their AWS infrastructures. The company serves organizations across industries, with a concentration of customers in the life sciences, financial services, and public sector as well as e-commerce and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). In addition, Privo is one of the few APN Consulting Partners in the U.S. to achieve SOC II Type 2 certification, adhering to the highest standards of security, confidentiality and privacy of customer data in the cloud.

"We are extremely excited to join Navisite and take our public infrastructure optimization and managed services business to the next level," said Nick Underwood, co-founder at Privo. "The synergies between our organizations make this a perfect fit in terms of technical capabilities as well as strategic vision and culture. Navisite brings strategic support and a broad portfolio of complementary services that allow us to do more for our employees, customers and partners."

This news follows recent announcements of Navisite achieving AWS Well-Architected Partner Status and its 2019 acquisition of clckwrk , a London-based provider of AWS cloud migration, implementation, and management services.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

About Privo

Privo is a leading AWS Premier Consulting Partner with offices in the Boston and San Francisco areas. Privo helps customers plan, build, manage, and optimize their AWS workloads so they can focus on innovation. What makes Privo unique is its tailored consulting approach that focuses on empowering customers' internal development and operations teams.

