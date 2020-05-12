Navisite Supports Healthcare and Restaurant Workers with Benefit Concert

ANDOVER, Mass., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite recently hosted a COVID-19 Relief Concert to support the tireless efforts of healthcare and restaurant workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. The concert, featuring Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, was streamed live on April 24. Proceeds from the concert—nearly $40,000 to date, with Navisite matching all employee contributions—are benefitting Off Their Plate (OTP), a grassroots organization started by Harvard medical student Natalie Guo, in partnership with several high-profile chefs. OTP provides economic relief for restaurant workers to create and deliver meals to frontline healthcare workers. Contributions continue to be accepted on the donation page here.

"These past few months have been challenging for everyone, and we wanted to do something to help lift people's spirits and show our support to those working on the frontlines of the pandemic," said Navisite CEO Mark Clayman. "We're proud to have teamed up with Off Their Plate to support our everyday heroes while enjoying great music along the way."

OTP provides expertise and funding that restores shift hours by allowing restaurant workers to cook nutritious meals for hospital teams. OTP is 100% volunteer run and has grown to operate in nine cities across the country in seven weeks. The donations collected from the concert will provide approximately 4,000 meals while restoring roughly 1,200 shift hours to restaurant partners.

"The amount we've raised to date proves there's a real need in frontline communities for continued support," said Off Their Plate's founder Natalie Guo. "We're so thankful that this collaboration with Navisite has helped increase that number and has allowed us to continue giving back to restaurant and hospital teams in an even greater way."

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

About Off Their Plate

Off Their Plate is a grassroots movement that began with a simple idea. We rally around the tireless frontline COVID healthcare professionals by restoring work and livelihoods to our local restaurant workforce. Founded mid-March by Harvard Medical School student, Natalie Guo, in partnership with Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen, OTP has raised nearly $3.5M in donations which will provide $1.75M in economic relief to restaurant staff and serve nearly 350,000 meals to 110+ hospital sites across nine cities nationwide over the coming weeks.

SOURCE Navisite