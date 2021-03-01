Navistar Offers Free Factory Warranty For Any Used International® LT® And RH™ Series Vehicles Purchased From Any Retail Outlet Through 2021

LISLE, Ill., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is now offering a free one-year factory-backed warranty for engine and aftertreatment systems on its most popular used on-highway vehicles. This warranty is available on units purchased from any retail outlet through December 2021 with service backed by a dealer support network of over 700 locations.

The one-year warranty will apply to any qualifying used International® LT® Series or International® RH™ Series on-highway vehicle, model year 2018 or newer, purchased from March through December 2021 by an end user in the U.S. for domestic use. This offer includes trucks purchased from any International® dealer, International® Used Truck Center, non- International dealer or independent seller, including fleet resellers or at auction.

"This warranty offer reflects our customer-centered approach, which is the basis for the company's Navistar 4.0 business strategy," said Tony Stinsa, vice president, Used Truck. "We are supporting our customers with a factory-backed warranty that gives them the confidence to entrust their business to International. We are collaborating with our dealers to support our customers on the road better than anyone else."

Under the terms of the warranty offer, customers can take retail delivery of any eligible used International® LT® Series or International® RH™ Series vehicle from any dealer, including independents and non-International dealers, fleet reseller or at auction by December 31, 2021, and International will provide a one-year, 100,000-mile factory warranty on the engine and aftertreatment systems at no charge. Eligibility requirements for the vehicle include:

Model year 2018 or newer LT ® or RH ™ Series

or RH Series Delivered to an end user by Dec. 31, 2021

Vehicle must have less than 550,000 miles at time of sale; 475 HP or less

A clean health report provided by an International dealer less than 15 days prior to the warranty registration date

Preventive maintenance (PM) or Department of Transportation (DOT) inspection completed within the last 12 months

Clean title (no salvage or junk)

Retail sale in the U.S. to an end user in the U.S.

The warranty registration submitted within 15 days of end user purchase

"International is taking steps to make the process as simple and easy for the customer as possible," Stinsa noted.

When the purchase is from an International Used Truck Center or International dealer, International will take care of the registration work at no charge and the warranty is effective at the time of sale. When buying from a seller other than International or an International dealer, the end customer can visit an International dealer, have a health report run, provide documentation of the retail sale and evidence of PM service within the last 12 months, and the warranty will be registered to them at no charge. The warranty will be effective at the date of sale or the date of the qualifying health report and PM service, whichever is later.

The customer is responsible for any PM service or work required to pass the health report. The warranty does not cover any repairs required to pass a PM or DOT inspection or a health report.

"International is committed to providing our customers with vehicles and service they can rely on and this warranty offer demonstrates our confidence in these products," Stinsa said. "We are proud of the value offered by our used International® LT® and RH™ Series trucks and this warranty provides even more reason for a customer to buy one."

For additional information visit, www.utoinventory.com/warranty.

