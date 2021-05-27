Navistar Recognizes Top Suppliers With 2021 Diamond Supplier Awards

LISLE, Ill., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Navistar announced the names of its suppliers that have been awarded its annual Diamond Supplier Awards. This group of suppliers has played an important role in helping Navistar deliver on its Navistar 4.0 strategy and has exceeded performance expectations in four key metrics: quality, delivery, technology and cost.

"This year, our entire industry underwent challenges that none of us could have expected, but this group of suppliers played a critical role in ensuring our customers had the products and support they needed to keep the world moving during the pandemic," said Sajid Kunnummal, chief procurement officer, Navistar. "We are proud to recognize them with our Diamond Supplier Awards, our top recognition for suppliers."

The Diamond Supplier Awards recognizes suppliers from all around the world in a variety of industries including freight and engineering services, electronics, powertrain and chassis components and advanced safety systems.

This year's recipients include:

Buckland Global Trade Services Inc.

Consolidated Metco, Inc.

DBG

DEXO Transportaciones S.A. de C.V.

Donaldson Company

Hendrickson International

HG Transportaciones S.A. de C.V.

IMMI

Liberty Steel Industries

Maxion Inmagusa

McCoy Bolt Works , Inc.

, Inc. MSSL Wiring Systems Inc.

Quanxing Machining Group Co., Ltd.

R.S. Hughes Company, Inc.

SOPUS Products

Stoneridge, Inc.

T/CCI Manufacturing L.L.C.

Thermal Solutions Manufacturing

Truckmovers.com, Inc.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.navistar.com

