Navitas and Digi-Key Announce Global Online Distribution Partnership

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor and Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, today announced a distribution agreement to provide worldwide, 24-hour availability and accelerate market penetration and revenue ramp of GaNFast™ power ICs.

Navitas GaNFast™ Power ICs

The world's first GaNFast power ICs enable power systems to simultaneously achieve MHz-frequency and highest-efficiency operation. These advances translate to smaller, faster, lighter and lower cost power conversion in mobile fast chargers and adapters, IoT, TVs, EV/Hybrid, LED lighting and new energy solutions.

"Navitas is extremely excited to partner with Digi-Key," said Stephen Oliver, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Navitas. "GaNFast ICs are the ideal, easy-to-use, robust, 'digital-in, power-out' solution and now, with Digi-Key's best-in-class service, this technology is readily available to every power electronics designer around the world."

The NV6113, NV6115 and NV6117 single GaNFast power ICs are 650V-rated and available in the tiny 5x6mm QFN package. A series of videos and technical papers introduces GaNFast technology, applications and end-customer examples. Product datasheets and application-specific design kits enable fast implementation for new and upgraded designs.

"Digi-Key is proud to offer the world's first GaNFast power ICs from Navitas. Integrating the GaN gate driver, GaN FET, and GaN logic into a single package simplifies the circuit design," said David Stein, Vice President of Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "Our 24/7 global support network with the integration of GaNFast power ICs will be a powerful combination to accelerate the development of a new class of power systems."

For more information about Navitas and to order from their product portfolio, visit their Supplier Center page on the Digi-Key website.

About Navitas:

Navitas Semiconductor Inc. is the world's first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014 and based in El Segundo, CA, USA. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 200 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. A proprietary process design kit monolithically integrates the highest performance GaN FETs with GaN logic and GaN analog circuits. Navitas GaNFast Power ICs enable smaller, higher energy efficient and lower cost power for mobile, consumer, enterprise and new energy markets - over 40 Navitas patents are granted or pending.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.4 million products, with over 1.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

