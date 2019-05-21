Navitas Life Sciences Announces Acquisition of KAI Research, US-based Full-service Contract Research Organisation (CRO)

PRINCETON, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Life Sciences, a TAKE Solutions Enterprise today announced the acquisition of US based niche full service CRO and health research company, KAI Research Inc.

KAI Research brings on board top of class offerings in 3 key areas – Clinical Trial Management, Clinical Research Consultation, and Data Management & Standardization. Through this acquisition, Navitas Life Sciences expands Phase II and Phase III capabilities in North America adding to its current capabilities in Europe and APAC. KAI strengthens Navitas' therapeutic expertise in mental health, musculoskeletal diseases, neurological disorders, pain, diabetes, infectious diseases and oncology for Pharma and medical devices. The company has differentiated offerings in the areas of patient registries and e-clinical solutions as well as long-standing relationships with clinical sites and trusted network of service providers across the United States and Africa.

Srinivasan H R, Managing Director, Navitas Life Sciences said, "We are on track in terms of our acquisitions, KAI Research will further strengthen our capabilities in clinical services and expand our therapeutic expertise. Through this acquisition, we also gain a unique standpoint in serving Federal agencies like FDA, NIH, CDC, Department of Defense etc. Together, we intend to create a world class enterprise making meaningful strides in our ability to deliver improved trial outcomes to the bio pharma landscape. The addition of KAI's capabilities translates to global trial capabilities across North America, Europe and APAC markets. Combining these operational and TA capabilities with our proprietary AI driven OneClinical platform allows us to be a great partner to small and mid-tier customers as well as to large pharma."

Kathy Dimeo, President, KAI Research Inc said, "We are happy to share that we have been acquired by Navitas Life Sciences. The complementary synergies between our companies will increase service offerings and capacity to serve our current and prospective clients and improve the quality of our service delivery, while opening our services to the global community."

Benefits of the acquisition:

Clinical Delivery capability synergies

Conduct and manage clinical trials in USA for global customers by leveraging KAI's strong delivery capabilities

Augment domain expertise and improve quality of delivery with KAI's domain strength and consulting capabilities

Enhance data management and standardization efforts required by FDA regulated environment

Augmented Client Base

Support larger and more complex Clinical Deals with addition of sites and local clinical trial management capabilities in USA

Conduct long-term and large-ticket federal studies through KAI's strong client base of federal agencies

Expand market reach to attract North American SMEs with KAI's expertise in the growing biotech and medical device market

About Navitas Life Sciences

Navitas Life Sciences delivers platform-driven full-service Clinical, Regulatory and Safety solutions and services. As the dedicated life sciences brand of TAKE Solutions, Navitas Life Sciences operates across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Navitas Life Sciences combines the knowledge and experience of three legacy brands - Ecron Acunova, Navitas, and Intelent. Thus, Navitas Life Sciences brings together the capabilities of a full-service CRO, a technology-led life sciences services provider, and expertise in analytics and data sciences to address critical challenges and drive outcomes for life sciences. Navitas has over 30 years of rich experience across 400+ phase I-IV clinical trials, 20+ therapeutic areas, and 40+ successful GCP/non-GCP audits. Our trial expertise is augmented by OneClinical, a platform that delivers trial oversight, analytics, and insights to drive successful study outcomes.

