Navitas Shenzhen Expands 300% to Support Extraordinary China Revenue Growth and Accelerate High-Power GaN Applications

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon, and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. With over 130 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

Data center upgrades from legacy silicon to GaN are estimated to save almost $2B/year in electricity costs, while GaN adoption in solar microinverters has been estimated by Enphase Energy to enable 10x faster switching and a significant reduction in costs. Per-vehicle GaN content in passenger EVs is estimated as $50 for on-board fast chargers, $15 for DC-DC converters and then up to $200 for later adoption in traction drive.

"Alongside Hangzhou and Shanghai, the new state-of-the-art Shenzhen office is another, significant addition to Navitas China," said Charles (Jingjie) ZHA, VP and general manager of Navitas China. "Chinese demand for next-generation power systems is growing exponentially and with the world's only fully-integrated GaN power ICs, Navitas is in a fantastic position to capitalize on that growth. The new facilities demonstrate our commitment to support expanded customer demands in China."

Navitas' new office is in the iconic Baidu International Building, in the high-density Nanshan District. The design itself is an interpretation of ancient Chinese poetry into the binary codes that power the digital age, while also representing the client's corporate temperament to the world. The building won the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat 2019 award for sustainable and healthy cities, which reflects Navitas' goal to "Electrifying our World™". Navitas estimates that each GaN power IC shipped saves 4kg of CO 2 emissions vs. legacy silicon chips.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor Limited is the industry leader in GaN power IC's, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 25 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. On May 7th, 2021, Navitas announced plans to "Go Public at an Enterprise Value of $1.04 Billion via Live Oak II (NYSE: LOKB) SPAC Business Combination.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Navitas Semiconductor

Related Links

https://navitassemi.com/

